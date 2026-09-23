Man turning mountains into media: Inside Kovid Mittal’s rise as one of Asia’s most distinctive content voices

Kovid Mittal is such a filmmaker, and in recent years, he has quietly set up what may be one of the most unique content houses to emerge from India: an expedition company, branding agency, and personal brand all rolled into one known as KM Media & Productions.

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There’s this distinct breed of filmmakers who see altitude sickness as just another expense and falling into crevasses as background footage. Kovid Mittal is such a filmmaker, and in recent years, he has quietly set up what may be one of the most unique content houses to emerge from India: an expedition company, branding agency, and personal brand all rolled into one known as KM Media & Productions.

From Base Camp to Boardroom

It happened with *6387 Meters: Black Peak*, which Mittal created as a documentary about his climb to the Black Peak in the Indian Himalayas. This was far from an easy task because the documentary series failed to find any distribution among theatrical distributors and only ended up being picked up by a German TV channel, followed by Amazon Prime, DocuBay, Apple TV, and Free Documentary, where it aired for five years and kept generating revenue through viewer views. During those five years, Black Peak has become the most frequently climbed mountain in India, thanks in part to Mittal’s documentary.

This was followed by the movie called *23,000 Feet High*, made on an expedition to Satopanth, and then another one *Before Everest*, on his chase for Mount Nun, which he finally achieved during his third attempt. Recently, he’s in Ladakh making another movie on UT Kangri (6,100m). Each of these movies has added to the already existing *Quest to Everest* film series and there is another mountain with the same name left on the list to shoot at.

While Mittal may be part of a trend of climbing and documentary films, what makes him different is not only that he climbs but how he uses the footage when he comes back down. The inclusion of brand integration in his films is not something that is added on later but was always intended to be part of the filming from the start. On the UT Kangri film, that meant integrating Himalaya Wellness’ Shilajit product and Acer products into the story without ever making it seem like an advertisement break that is easy to explain but difficult to do at 6,000 meters.

The Client List Doing the Talking

Some of the achievements include bringing on board a list of sponsors ranging from different sectors, such as the TVS Motor Company, Emirates, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Himalaya Wellness, Bata, Motherson-Boeing, Brigade Group, and Acer India, just to mention a few. Some of the aforementioned sponsorships have extended to total creative control, since Mittal has handled the advertisement of bikes by TVS Motor Company, Himalaya Wellness, Acer, and Narayana Nethralaya, thus finding himself in two sides of the same coin in terms of brand, being the brand storyteller and the brand that hires him. In terms of awards, Mittal has won Best Director award at the Bangkok Movie Awards 2025 and has been nominated twice in Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival.

Beyond the Camera

This is part of his marketing strategy as Mittal’s screen persona is included. The supermodel known as Kovid Mittal is considered one of India’s most famous models and he started his career by being the representative of India for the “Asia’s Most Handsome Man” show in Thailand. In addition, Mittal was in more than 50 music videos, including a recently created one that won him acclaim not only as an actor but as a director as well. This experience in modeling and performance has been reflected in Mittal’s style of creating his documentaries because he is equally good in front of the camera and behind it.

A Label That Doesn’t Look Like It Was Shot On the Ground — Except It Was

Get High On Music is KM Media’s vertical for music and, contrary to expectations, is Mittal’s creation that stands out from the company that does AI-generation. More than 50 music videos have been created there using hyper-stylized visuals that are close to synthetic and thus are perceived by brands as belonging to the aesthetics of AI-created content. They are not. All the shots have been captured practically and filmed on site by Mittal himself and his crew. For a marketing department that considers expenses on AI tools vs. actual productions, this is the selling point in one sentence: aesthetics of generative media along with all the advantages of practical production.

What’s Next: Thailand, and a New Kind of Travel Media

The latest brainchild of Mittal’s, *Travel Diaries by Kovid*, is a gamble that his viewers desire more than the motivation; they are seeking an actual road map. As the first big project for the brand, 14-day documentary on Thailand, filmed in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai, will serve both as a film for the festival circuit and as a practical travel guide, complete with all necessary information, allowing Mittal to consider it a real replacement for hiring a travel agent. This assertion remains to be proven through practice; what is clear now is the level of ambition of such a venture and the professional attitude Mittal takes to fulfill it.

The Takeaway for Brands

Take away the mountains and the music videos, and what you really have from Mittal is a one-stop production facility for festival-caliber storytelling, artistically-driven branded films, and live on-the-ground content creation that can be executed more quickly and deeply than most agencies can manage, simply because the same person writing the shoot bible is the one in front of the camera, atop the mountain, or on the set. And when a brand comes to a fork in the road and has to choose which director to take on for its next campaign, that is not an artistic statement. That is a safer choice.

KM Media & Productions operates out of Bengaluru, India.