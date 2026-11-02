Manasvi Mann of Rapido nominated to government’s social security board for gig workers

Rapido is the only app-based passenger mobility platform among five platform companies represented on the National Social Security Board.

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The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has constituted the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers to contribute to the development of welfare and social protection measures for India’s expanding platform workforce.

Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at Rapido, has been nominated to the Board, according to an Extraordinary Gazette notification recently issued by the Ministry. Rapido is the sole app-based passenger mobility aggregator among the five platform companies whose representatives have been nominated by the government.

The Board has been set up to bring together different stakeholders involved in India’s gig and platform economy. Its members include representatives of digital platforms, worker organisations, central and state governments, and subject-matter experts. The arrangement is intended to bring industry experience, worker concerns and policy perspectives into discussions on social security.

The Board will contribute to efforts to develop and implement measures aimed at improving gig and platform workers’ access to welfare benefits, financial security and long-term social protection. Its constitution marks an important step in addressing the welfare needs of a workforce that is playing an increasingly significant role in the economy.

For Rapido, the nomination provides an opportunity to bring the experience of app-based passenger mobility into these national-level discussions. The sector includes bike-taxi, auto and cab services, which support livelihood opportunities and have specific requirements when it comes to worker welfare and social protection.

With Manasvi Mann representing the company, Rapido will participate in deliberations on the social security and welfare framework for gig and platform workers. The discussions will bring together government representatives, industry participants, worker organisations and other stakeholders.

The development also comes amid growing recognition of the role played by platform-based work in creating livelihoods across the country. As this segment continues to expand, accessible welfare measures and stronger social protection are important for supporting the financial and social security of workers.

The Board provides a collaborative forum for policymakers, companies and worker representatives to engage on these issues. Its formation underlines the importance of ensuring that the growth of India’s gig economy is accompanied by inclusive welfare frameworks that support workers’ long-term security and the sustainable development of the platform economy.