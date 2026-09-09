Mindful indulgence this Ganesh Chaturthi: An expert’s guide to festive eating without the guilt

This Ganesh Chaturthi, there is nothing to decide between festival and nutrition. Just indulge in the modaks and festive foods and take care of your everyday nutrition through other ways.

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Ganesh Chaturthi means modaks, sweets and other delicious food shared among family and friends. While a modak (or two) cannot be denied during Ganesh Chaturthi, it doesn’t mean that one needs to skip his or her nutritious diet just for the sake of celebration. What needs to be done is to strike a right balance between enjoyment and overindulgence.

According to Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head- Dietetics, Max Healthcare, New Delhi, celebrating festivals is all about balancing our diet rather than cutting down on the food items. She adds, “During festivals, we end up having diverse diets anyway. And there’s nothing wrong with the festival foods too. What is important is to see things in larger perspective i.e. the entire day’s dietary intake needs to have the balanced approach of combining festive foods with the healthy ones.”

Another method of achieving this balance is through the inclusion of nutrient-dense foods like California Almonds in the daily meals. California Almonds are nutrient-dense food that offers about 24 nutrients. Some of these nutrients include zinc, copper, and iron. These nutrients are linked to immune function. Others include riboflavin and niacin, which are B vitamins that help in energy metabolism, as well as phosphorus, which aids in energy storage and utilization.

Due to the combination of monsoons and festival season, it becomes difficult to continue with the routine meals since there are many occasions, especially for socializing, and changes in the routine. Having varied meals can help maintain nutrition amid all the challenges. In addition to California Almonds, one can have whole grain and plant-based protein and animal protein to ensure variety of meals, and also hydration and exercise.

According to Ritika, “The key to enjoying festive days is that you should never save up for an occasion. Start the day with a healthy, balanced meal and then eat the festive food. You can do small things throughout the day which would help you enjoy festivities without compromising on nutrition.”

In summary, mindful festive eating is not about measuring every morsel or refraining from indulging in those favorite foods of yours. Mindful festive eating is all about balancing them by making wholesome meal choices and staying well-hydrated through the day along with eating various nutrients like whole grains, fruits and vegetables and also, California Almonds.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, there is nothing to decide between festival and nutrition. Just indulge in the modaks and festive foods and take care of your everyday nutrition through other ways.