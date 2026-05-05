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MIT-recognised tech pioneer gives up Rs 2.5 crore job to expose social medias dark side through music

MIT-recognised tech pioneer gives up Rs 2.5 crore job to expose social media’s dark side through music

Technologist Somdip Dey leaves lucrative career, creates album Offline to expose social media harms and promote conscious, responsible technology use.

For many professionals, a high-paying career in technology is the dream. But for Indian-origin technologist, educator and music producer Dr Somdip Dey, years inside the digital technology industry led him to a different conclusion: society needs to talk more honestly about the harm these systems can create.

Dey, who now produces music under the stage name InteliDey, says he walked away from a salary path worth more than £200,000 a year, roughly Rs 2.5 crore, to move into education and public awareness. His latest attempt to continue that mission is not a lecture, academic paper or TEDx talk, but a music album titled ‘Offline’.

In a recent post shared across Instagram, Facebook and Threads, Dey wrote that he has spent 16 years developing technology products in the industry, with 100+ IPs and technical articles under his name. He said this exposure gave him an “eye-opening opportunity” to witness the darker side of social media and digital technologies.

According to the post, he left a £200K+ industry salary and moved into education on a significantly lower salary to teach others how to build technology that is “safe and beneficial for society.” Dey also noted that he has previously used thought-leadership articles in leading news outlets, along with TEDx talks, to raise awareness of the harmful impact of digital technologies. With Offline, he is using a new medium: music.

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The album fuses hip-hop, melodic techno, Afro house and Brazilian bass, while exploring the psychological, emotional and social costs of life lived through screens.

A warning from inside the tech world

What makes Offline stand apart from many artistic projects about digital culture is Dey’s background. He is not commenting on technology from the outside. He spent years working inside the system he is now critiquing.

Over his career, Dey has worked in the technology sector, including roles associated with Microsoft and Samsung, and has built a reputation in AI, computing and digital innovation. He has also been recognised as an MIT Innovator Under 35 in AI & Robotics in Europe, a distinction placing him among technologists whose work has received international attention.

Dey is also associated with academia as a Professor of Practice in AI & ML at Woxsen University, and has built a wider profile through responsible and socially aware technology development. Across industry, academia, public writing and talks, his message has remained consistent: technology should not only be judged by what it can do, but by what it does to people.

That background gives Offline unusual credibility. This is not simply an artist saying the internet is harmful. It is a technologist who helped build digital products and is now turning his attention to their unintended consequences.

The central idea behind Offline is simple but urgent: digital technologies may connect people, but they can also shape how they think, feel, behave and relate to one another.

The album addresses themes now common in everyday online life: rage bait, social division, body dysmorphia, parasocial relationships, algorithm addiction, digital dependency and the emotional manipulation of attention-driven platforms. These are not distant issues. Millions encounter them daily through social feeds, short-form videos, recommendation systems and online communities.

Instead of presenting these concerns through a conventional speech or essay, Dey channels them through club-focused music. Under the InteliDey name, Offline becomes a high-concept electronic project built around dark energy, urgency and social commentary.

The album’s sound combines the cinematic tension of dark melodic techno with the message-driven directness of hip-hop. Select tracks also bring in Afro house rhythms and Brazilian bass influences, adding movement, groove and low-end force.

One phrase captures the philosophy of the album: “when attention becomes the product, people become the collateral.”

Through Offline, InteliDey explores how social platforms reward anger, how beauty filters turn insecurity into profit, how parasocial economies blur intimacy, and how algorithms deepen polarisation by feeding people more of what keeps them engaged.

In that sense, the album is not anti-technology. That distinction is important. Dey’s professional life has been built around innovation and computing. His argument is not that technology should be rejected, but that people need a more conscious relationship with it.

The album questions the systems that govern digital behaviour. Who benefits when users stay angry? Who profits when people feel insecure? What happens when intimacy becomes transactional, identity becomes content, and attention becomes currency?

Despite its serious subject matter, Offline is designed to move listeners. It is not a spoken essay set to a beat. It is a polished, high-energy electronic record shaped for club systems, while carrying a message beneath the production.

Many artists have commented on online alienation or screen fatigue, but InteliDey’s approach feels unusually specific. He focuses on the mechanics behind the condition: outrage algorithms, monetised insecurity, social comparison, digital intimacy and engineered online conflict.

At a time when AI, social media and algorithmic platforms are becoming more powerful and embedded in everyday life, Offline arrives as both a creative project and a cultural statement.

Through InteliDey, he is now attempting to reach people through rhythm, emotion and repetition — qualities that make music one of the most powerful communication tools.

His bet is that music can make people feel an issue before they analyse it. A listener may dance first, but later recognise the message: the feed is not neutral, attention has a cost, and human agency must be protected.

Few technologists leave a lucrative industry path to enter the unpredictable world of music. Fewer still do it to warn society about the technologies they once helped build. That contradiction makes Offline compelling.

In a digital culture overflowing with content, InteliDey’s album asks a timely question: what happens when people stop scrolling long enough to listen?

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