Modernising LPG convenience: How Indane XtraLite now and Indane Chhotu are leading the change

IndianOil modernises LPG convenience with Indane XtraLite Now and Indane Chhotu, offering lightweight, portable cylinders and express delivery for today’s fast-paced lifestyles.

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India is moving fast and its consumer landscape is undergoing a massive digital transformation. From one-touch payments to hyper-local quick commerce, convenience rules the modern consumer.

As the definitive market leader powering the nation, IndianOil is driving this paradigm shift. By leveraging consumer-centric innovation, Indane is disrupting the legacy LPG landscape— transforming the traditional LPG cylinder into a fast, flexible, and ultra-modern essential to seamlessly integrate into today’s agile, fast-paced lifestyles.

Enter Indane XtraLite Now and Indane Chhotu — smart LPG solutions engineered for the contemporary consumer.

And the best part? Both can be availed without the hassle of providing address proof. Simply share any valid identity proof, and your cylinder will be on its way to you. No more long queues. Zero Paperwork. Zero Waiting.

Indane XtraLite Now: The Next-Gen Premium Experience

Whether you are looking for a premium alternative to a traditional steel cylinder or the convenience of express delivery, Indane XtraLite Now is a complete game-changer. This 10-kg composite, Free Trade LPG (FTL) is packed with smart features:

● Aesthetic design: A sleek, modern look that adds a stylish touch to your kitchen.

● Lightweight: 50% lighter than the normal steel cylinder, it is optimised for effortless handling.

● Translucent Smart Panel: A see-through, translucent panel lets you check gas levels instantly—no more guessing.

● Rust-free, composite body: Fuses cutting-edge durability with functionality.

Indane Chhotu: The Ultimate Compact Solution

Indane Chhotu, the 5-kg FTL LPG cylinder, brings flexibility and portability to LPG usage. Its compact size makes it particularly suited to consumers with lower LPG requirements. Equipped with the following features, Indane Chhotu delivers maximum flexibility without compromising on performance:

● Ultra-portable: Small, compact, and easy to store anywhere.

● Tailored fit: Perfect for smaller households, students, young professionals and migrant population

From Traditional Delivery to Express Delivery

This consumer-first evolution doesn’t stop at the hardware but extends far beyond it. IndianOil with the introduction of Express Delivery for Indane XtraLite Now and Indane Chhotu, brings LPG into the era of instant commerce. No long wait times. Just lightning-fast access right when you need it.

Booking the two is a matter of seconds, with multiple booking avenues like:

● IndianOil ONE app

● IndianOil customer portal (cx.indianoil.in)

● WhatsApp (75888-88824)

● IndianOil’s robust network of Indane distributors

For decades, IndianOil has powered India’s progress. With the introduction of express delivery of Indane XtraLite Now and Indane Chhotu, it continues to future-proof the nation while also ensuring that your kitchen keeps up with today’s fast paced life.