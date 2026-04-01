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Most Developers Rewrite Code That Already Exists — Sai Sruthi Puchakayala Stopped That at Walmart

Most Developers Rewrite Code That Already Exists — Sai Sruthi Puchakayala Stopped That at Walmart

The SDE III behind a $5 billion retail platform and a judge at the American Business Expo shares how reusable architecture and AI-powered debugging tools lifted her team's productivity by 35%

According to GitClear’s January 2026 research, which analysed 2,172 developer-weeks of data from Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and Claude Code users, engineers who rely heavily on AI coding tools are nine times more likely to produce duplicated code blocks than their peers. Individual output may be soaring, power users author up to ten times more code, but much of that volume comes at a cost. Those who write the code move faster; those who review and maintain it pay the price, spending more hours untangling redundant logic that could have been written once and shared.

Sai Sruthi Puchakayala, Software Development Engineer III at Walmart Global Tech and a recent judge at the American Business Expo, has spent her career building systems that prevent exactly this kind of waste. Her reusable frontend component library, now adopted across multiple Walmart engineering teams, cut development timelines by 30%, not by asking anyone to slow down, but by making shared building blocks available before duplication ever starts.

The instinct to think in reusable structures took root early. Puchakayala graduated as a Gold Medalist from Anna University in Chennai, ranking 21st among nearly 60,000 computer science graduates. Still an undergraduate, she earned PEGA Certified System Architect and Certified Senior System Architect credentials with scores of 83% and 97%, strong enough to secure her selection for the PEGA Hackathon, an experience that earned her a fellowship in Hackathon Raptors.

Her first professional role at Virtusa Corporation, the Indian-origin IT services firm headquartered in Sri Lanka, put her on projects for British Telecommunications and Anthem Healthcare, where she worked on automating telecom order workflows and building monitoring dashboards. A team award for telecommunications work recognised the tangible results. Yet Puchakayala wanted deeper technical knowledge. She enrolled at the University of North Texas for a Master of Science in Computer Science, while simultaneously serving as a Graduate Assistant and Research Assistant.

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That published paper on cloud security countermeasures, presented at a national-level conference in 2017, sharpened her ability to evaluate technical trade-offs with academic rigour, a skill she would later apply daily at enterprise scale. “Writing that paper forced me to stop and justify every assumption with data,” she says. “In production, the stakes are higher, but the discipline is the same – you can’t optimise what you haven’t measured properly.”

Joining Walmart brought a different magnitude of challenge. Puchakayala contributed to building a merchant-facing platform supporting item onboarding, supplier management, and seasonal planning for products worth over $5 billion in annual merchandise value across more than 4,000 retail locations. With targeted performance engineering, her team tripled system throughput and cut backend response times by 63%. Automated business process workflows she designed for item creation and purchase orders reduced manual intervention and accelerated time-to-market.

What sets her apart, however, is a consistent focus on multiplying the productivity of people around her. Beyond the component library, Puchakayala implemented intelligent debugging tools that detect code anomalies, configuration vulnerabilities, and runtime issues automatically. Developer productivity rose by approximately 35% as a result.

“Before those tools, diagnosing a failure meant opening five different dashboards and mentally stitching together what happened,” she explains. “We turned that into a single report that tells you where to look and why. Engineers stopped spending mornings on detective work and started spending them on actual engineering.”

Walmart promoted her from Software Development Engineer II to Software Development Engineer III based on sustained technical impact and system design ownership – a merit-based advancement within one of the world’s largest technology organisations.

For Indian engineers navigating similar career paths, her trajectory offers a practical blueprint: deep investment in fundamentals over trend-chasing, early exposure to enterprise-scale systems even through less glamorous roles, and a deliberate habit of building solutions that benefit not just one project but every team that touches the codebase. “Your education at places like Anna University or the NITs gives you everything you need to compete at the highest level,” Puchakayala notes. “But competing isn’t really the point. The engineers who grow fastest are the ones who look at their own work and ask: can someone else reuse this tomorrow?”

In an industry obsessed with individual speed, Puchakayala’s work is a reminder that the engineers who matter most are often the ones making everyone else faster.

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