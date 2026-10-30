Navi profits rise as digital lending shifts focus to decision quality

Navi makes profit of Rs 199 crore in Q1 FY27, up 47 per cent quarter on quarter, marking the shift in Indian digital lending sector from access to the decision quality.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/navi-profits-rise-as-digital-lending-shifts-focus-to-decision-quality-8540666/ Copy

Digital lending ecosystem in India recorded massive growth due to the rise in access among the masses. Due to the factors like instant approvals and app-first distribution, formal credit system managed to reach to the masses were bank branches have not been able to penetrate. In all this, one thing that mattered most was the disbursement volume.

As the sector has been witnessing decent growth in recent times, the focus is shifting, now lenders are judged not on how fast the release the amount, but on how well the decide. Recent results from Navi Finserv showcase the that change.

Navi Finserv registered a profit of Rs 199 crore profit in Q1 FY27, up 47 per cent from the previous quarter, after disbursements Rs 23,332 crore loans in FY26, a rise of 73 per cent year on year. Gross NPAs were at 1.25 per cent as of March 2026 and net NPAs stood at 0.16 per cent. Credit costs moderated to 2.23 per cent in FY26 from 4.25 per cent in FY25. CareEdge Ratings, which upgraded the lender’s long-term rating to CARE A+; stable in September from CARE A; positive, attributes the improvement to “strengthening underwriting practices, including continuous refinement of machine learning-based models, tighter approval filters and granular cohort-level monitoring”. Crisil Ratings also upgrade ratings to Crisil A+/Stable from Crisil A on October 15, citing rapid loan growth and an improving repayment record.

Growth at that pace keeps the pressure on. Rapid expansion is precisely the condition under which underwriting standards tend to slip and CareEdge Ratings itself notes that the sustainability of the improvement through the current phase of portfolio growth remains to be established. Crisil’s rationale makes a similar point, noting that sustaining asset quality as newer loans season remains a key monitorable for a book in which digital personal loans make up about 93 per cent of the portfolio.

The trajectory behind the quarter is visible in the sequence of numbers. Navi Finserv’s PAT has moved from Rs 75 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 199 crore in Q1 FY27, a 2.7-fold rise over two quarters. On the consolidated book, Navi Limited went from PBT break-even in Q4 FY26 to a PBT of Rs 104 crore in Q1 FY27.

Those numbers sit on a base broader than the lending book: group AUM of Rs 23,440 crore as of June 2026, up from Rs 11,505 crore in March 2025, a commercial paper rating of CARE A1+ and a short-term rating of Crisil A1+.