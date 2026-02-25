NBR Group’s ‘Soul of the Seasons’ Bags Top Honors for Premium High-Rise Living at the 2026 South India Business Excellence Awards

Home

NBR Group’s award-winning "Soul of the Seasons" project redefines Bengaluru's skyline by blending high-rise luxury with sustainable, nature-focused biophilic design.

On February 23rd, 2026 in Bengaluru’s skyline. The Bengaluru Skyline is currently making some really strong impressions with all sorts of projects happening across the city. Of those projects an award winning residential project has been NBR Soul of the Seasons by NBR Group which is located just outside Sarjapur Road in an area known as the Gunjur IT Corridor belt and was recognized for the excellence in both high-rise and premium residential project categories. The award presentation took place during Evolving South India Business Excellence Awards 2026 on 21st February at Ramada by Wyndham, Yelehanka with an incredible number of industry leaders and business professionals attending the event starting at 6 p.m.

Ravi Kumar, General Manager of NBR Group received the award from Olympic medallist celebrity chief guest Saina Nehwal. The jury cited that even though there has been a boom of high rise buildings in Bengaluru, NBR’s Soul of the Seasons project was different from them because it focused on residents’ quality of life within their homes. The building consists of 22-26 storeys and focuses on “Elemental Living,” which is very different from the typical concrete box buildings found throughout Bangalore.

Current circumstances make urban areas in India approaching breaking points and developments such as NBR Soul of the Seasons must now be developed to provide needed infrastructure instead of an option. Record-breaking heatwaves, severe limited water supplies and rapidly diminishing green space in Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi is causing the old “matchbox” apartment model to be unsustainable. Increasingly urban dwellers are experiencing a “nature deficit” crisis leading to increased stress and lifestyle-related health problems. India needs high-rise developments that focus on biophilic design rather than just maximum density greedily developed sitting on a single piece of land, e.g., building only one tower on a land parcel containing four parcels of land using maximum density to extract as much rent as possible. Developers can reduce the Urban Heat Island Effect that is experienced in our metropolitan areas through building vertical buildings with large green buffers, natural ventilation and water positive systems. The only way to ensure we create cities in the future that are viable, breathable and will withstand the effects of global climate change is to have developments that create high quality housing while dedicating a significant amount of the land for this type of development to nature.

Recently, an award was given for this achievement because South India’s industrial base is now firmly established. As per the Economic Survey 2026, southern Indian States together accounted for approx. 31% of the GDP of India. Within this number, Bengaluru has emerged at the top with the largest number of square feet leased (approx. 12 million) for office space that belong to Global Capability Centres, which is about three times that of its nearest competition. The rapidly growing economy is producing an entirely new class of buyer…those who lived around foreign countries expect resort-style living within India. This is the problem that the NBR Group has tried to address, through their project called “NBR Soul of the Seasons”.

The NBR Soul of the Seasons project is located within the Sarjapur-Gunjur IT Corridor, consisting of 9.65 acres but 88% of that area will remain undeveloped, being left in a natural state. In a city like Bengaluru that is so congested, it is quite the challenge to leave so much land undeveloped for the use of nature. They built their buildings using modernised aluminium formwork technology to create the buildings; this gives a modern finish to the building and provides durable long-lasting structures.

With great pride Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Managing Director of the NBR Group, stated “When we began this project I told the team ‘We are not going to simply build another concrete tower to add to our skyline’. I want to create a place where ‘people experience breathing, and by incorporating the GAIA philosophy we have been able to create with focus on these core elements of nature Air, Earth, Water, Fire and Space how they will impact each and every person everyday of their lives. Winning this award reflects that something significant has happened in this industry. Today luxury is not about having the highest price per square foot of tiles, it is having an opportunity to come home after a long day at work and feel tranquillity when entering that dwelling. We want this to be an example to show the entire property industry that a high-rise property can actually relate back to nature. That is how I envision Urban India growing.”

NBR Group has an impressive journey since its inception in 1998, with initial plotted development projects in both the mid-level and premium categories. Since then, NBR Group has constructed over 12 million square feet of real estate and impacted thousands of families. The company has transitioned from a horizontal growth model to vertical expertise and maintained its reputation for honesty – a difficult thing to achieve in the real estate industry.

As the sun began to set on NBR Group’s event at Ramada by Wyndham, it became evident that the NBR Group has created its niche market. By offering wellness themed clubhouse and cross ventilated homes, NBR Group offers far more than apartments; they provide an improved lifestyle for people living in a fast-paced growing metropolitan area.

