Nearly half of tokenized stock trading happens after Wall Street closes

Tokenized stocks are enabling 24/7 global equity trading, addressing time-zone barriers while signaling strong demand for continuous market access and liquidity.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/nearly-half-of-tokenized-stock-trading-happens-after-wall-street-closes-8479793/ Copy

For most of financial history, stock market access has come with a strict schedule. The NYSE opens at 9:30 am ET and closes at 4:00 pm, Monday to Friday, observing weekends and public holidays off. That leaves markets active for just 19% of the week. For a trader in Tokyo, the US market opens at 11:30 pm local time, and for Sydney, 1:30 am.

Yet, Binance Research found that 47% of bStocks trading happened outside those hours, signaling genuine structural demand.

What Off-Hours Trading Actually Looks Like

bStocks sessions occurring outside traditional hours look indistinguishable from regular sessions in volume and behavior. Users trade when it suits them rather than when the exchange permits it.

Binance observed that tokenized equities turn over 4 to 21 times faster than their underlying stocks. Weekend daily active users for SPCXUSDT perpetual contracts also exceeded weekday levels by 8%, confirming that participants frequently enter the market during leisure hours.

The assumption that equity trading naturally belongs to a 6.5-hour window set to Eastern Time represents a barrier for global investors. The European Central Bank’s Piero Cipollone noted that smart contracts allow continuous 24/7 operation. The IMF’s Tobias Adrian added that around-the-clock settlement limits banks’ ability to smooth liquidity through end-of-day netting cycles, framing continuous trading as a structural transformation of market infrastructure.

The Time-Zone Problem for Global Investors

Roughly 58% of bStocks trading volume originated from emerging markets, where U.S. market hours often fall outside normal waking or working hours. For investors in Tokyo, the New York trading session runs from 11:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time. In Sydney, markets open at 1:30 a.m., while much of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia experiences similarly limited overlap with Wall Street’s trading day.

Those geographic realities help explain why tokenized markets are attracting demand beyond traditional brokerage channels.

“A billion dollars in 30 days is a sign of the demand that’s been waiting decades for a door to walk through,” says Shunyet Jan, Head of Spot & Derivatives Business at Binance. “The walls that kept most of the world out of U.S. stocks were never as solid as they looked. We built this for the hundreds of millions of people who never had a way in.”

The “door” Jan describes extends beyond lower costs or fractional investing. It also reflects access across time zones. When nearly half of tokenized stock trading occurs while U.S. exchanges are closed, the constraint is no longer investor demand—it is the operating schedule of legacy market infrastructure.

U.S. equity markets close on weekends, observe more than ten public holidays each year, and continue to operate within a fixed Monday-to-Friday schedule. The early trading data suggests that the traditional 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time session may represent a historical convention rather than the natural rhythm of global investor demand.

Continuous Access as Infrastructure, Not Feature

Examining the free instant conversion capability clarifies how this continuous flow operates. Users can switch between direct stocks and bStocks at any hour without selling into stablecoins first. This creates continuous bi-directional flow between traditional and tokenized equities. It operates as an architecture designed for round-the-clock functioning rather than a simple workaround.

However, Cipollone identified platform fragmentation and the absence of a common, trusted on-chain settlement asset as the primary obstacles preventing tokenized markets from scaling. Adrian noted that while settlement lags in traditional finance are costly, they serve as buffers. Tokenized systems eliminate these buffers by design, resulting in efficiency gains alongside new risk management requirements.

Continuous trading introduces opportunities while requiring ongoing attention to market integrity, consistent liquidity during low-activity windows, and price accuracy when underlying markets are closed. Early data from Binance Research showed the SPCXB token independently discovering a weekend price gap and converging to within 0.09% of Monday’s open, which is a positive signal, though it does not guarantee consistent accuracy across all tickers.

What the Clock Reveals About Market Structure

If nearly half of trading activity occurs outside traditional hours, the question becomes whether the 6.5-hour window represents the natural shape of equity demand. Or whether it’s an artificial constraint imposed by twentieth-century floor-trading logistics.

A recent Binance Research report framed tokenized stock trading as the third inflection point in equity market infrastructure—following the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in 1602 and Nasdaq’s electronic trading in 1971. The 47% off-hours figure, combined with the observation that bStocks turn over 4 to 21 times faster than their underlying stocks, suggests that the temporal constraints of traditional markets may suppress a measurable portion of global equity demand.

The first 15 days of data point to a market whose natural shape is round-the-clock. Whether that shape holds as the product matures is the question worth watching.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.