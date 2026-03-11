Home

New Yogic Science Campus PURANTHA Opens in Bengaluru to Train Yoga Teachers

Akshar Yoga Kendraa launched PURANTHA in Bengaluru, a massive facility for advanced yoga teacher training, supported by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Bengaluru, 9 March 2026: A new centre dedicated to advanced yoga studies has been launched in Bengaluru. Named PURANTHA, the campus has been established by Akshar Yoga Kendraa as part of an effort to expand structured yoga education and teacher training.

The facility is located close to Kempegowda International Airport and covers approximately 165,000 square feet. Developed under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the centre has been designed to support large-scale yoga education programs, with plans to train around 100,000 yoga teachers annually.

PURANTHA brings together different aspects of yogic learning within one campus. The infrastructure includes areas for yoga practice, meditation, prāṇāyāma sessions, Ayurveda-related study, research activities, and residential learning facilities for long-term programs.

Training and educational programs at the centre will be conducted through Akshar Yoga Kendraa, which is recognised by the Ministry of AYUSH in the Yoga Institution category. The institution states that the programs will focus on structured teaching methods and systematic practice of yogic disciplines.

Commenting on the development, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said the centre has been created to support the study and practice of Himalayan yogic traditions within an organised educational framework.

The launch also received support from Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, and Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, who congratulated the organisation for the initiative.

According to Akshar Yoga Kendraa, the campus is expected to host participants from India and other countries through residential training programs and collaborative initiatives aimed at expanding the study of yogic sciences.

