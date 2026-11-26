Nithesh Gudipuri on engineering reliable AI Agents in India: Lessons from Critical Financial Systems

Co-author of a technical book on scalable AI agent platforms and author of the NM4N monograph, Gudipuri explains what must be engineered before an agent can be trusted to work without someone watching

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Indian firms are adding AI agents faster than the controls around them. In September, ServiceNow published its Enterprise AI Maturity Index 2026, surveying 4,500 senior leaders, 350 in India. It found 54 per cent of Indian organisations deploying AI agents, 11 per cent with autonomous workflows, and 22 per cent with testing, auditing and risk assessment in place. The distance between those numbers is engineering. An agent that drafts a reply is wrong quietly. One that moves a payment fails in ways that spread.

Nithesh Gudipuri works where such failures already cost something. As Associate Director of Technology at Raymond James, a US investment and brokerage firm, he leads securities back-office technology for settlement, clearance and corporate actions, on platforms exchanging data with banks, custodians, SWIFT and DTCC. There a failed process carries a deadline that cannot wait for a release, across more than 100 million transactions a day. He has led modernisation there that retired more than 100 legacy services, and lately he has written down what it taught him: in October 2026 he co-authored Scalable AI Agent Platforms, published by SHORAM Editorial Services, and before that the NM4N monograph through IJSRP.

Demos That Nobody Has to Pay For

An agent demo runs once, before an audience, on a path the builder chose. Production is another animal: the agent calls tools that time out, serves several business units at once and bills for each attempt. He met these questions where failure has a deadline, and the answers sat scattered across blogs and manuals.

“People demo an agent doing something impressive and call that the hard part. The hard part is the second month,” he says. “Who sees what it did, who pays when it loops, what happens when one tenant’s bad input takes the workflow down for everybody else, and how you learn that before the customer does.”

His book works through those problems together: security, tenant isolation, reliability, orchestration and observability. A conventional application fails with an error message. An agent keeps running, picks the wrong tool and repeats an expensive operation, so uptime stops meaning it behaves correctly.

Methods That Never Leave the Building

Engineering knowledge of this kind stays where it was made. One company solves a hard modernisation problem, it works, the next firm starts over. Gudipuri met that leading AI-assisted analysis of roughly 3,000 plus modules on HPE NonStop systems, where documentation had

“I could have kept the method as an internal document and nobody would have asked for more,” he says. “A method nobody outside can test is an opinion. Publishing it means somebody runs it on their system and tells me where it breaks.”

So he formalised NM4N as a monograph, alongside two reported provisional patent filings. It uses AI to reconstruct inherited code and business behaviour, scores each inference and sends weak ones to engineers, so a platform changes in pieces while the processes above stay available. At Raymond James it produced an approximately 80 per cent efficiency gain in a reported workflow and cut selected onboarding cycles to under 24 hours.

Who the Writing Is Actually For

Published research reaches other researchers. The engineers putting agents into Indian banks and logistics firms need methods they can reproduce and adapt, and Gudipuri sees both ends of this. He reviewed submissions for IEEE ISED 2025 at NIT Raipur, chaired the Machine Learning and NLP session at ICST 2026, IIT Patna, and in November judged projects at HackPrinceton Fall 2026.

“A good paper and a usable method are not the same thing, and I have reviewed plenty of the first kind,” he says. “If a working engineer cannot pick it up on a Tuesday and try it on their own system by Friday, it stays on a shelf.”

That is what his teaching addresses. AgenticEd, the free programme he co-founded, turns the material into a six-week course taken by over 20,000 learners in India. With three other engineers he co-founded DeepAgentLabs, which carries the ideas into open-source tools: AgenticLens traces model calls, tool use, latency and cost, Agentic Chaos tests workflows when dependencies fail. according to project figures, and startups, researchers and service firms have adapted them to their own cases. Gudipuri, who founded and chairs the ACM Tampa Bay professional chapter, released the framework for the wider engineering community rather than

keeping it in-house. The gap between 54 and 11 per cent narrows, in his view, when testing, isolation, observability, and controlled autonomy become ordinary practice rather than private discoveries.