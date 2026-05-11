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No Downtime, No Off-the-Shelf Fixes: Sudeepta Rana Explains What Pharmas ERP system Migration Really Demands

No Downtime, No Off-the-Shelf Fixes: Sudeepta Rana Explains What Pharma’s ERP system Migration Really Demands

Sudeepta Rana builds custom SAP solutions for pharmaceutical companies, modernizing compliant supply chains and helping global firms manage complex ERP transitions.

Sudeepta Rana, SAP transformation advisor at a Top 5 global IT consulting firm with a pharmacy degree and 17 years in enterprise systems, on building solutions for regulated industries where standard software simply does not exist

India’s pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, targeting 7–9% annual expansion in 2026 and supplying medicines to over 200 countries, according to the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance. Yet the enterprise software running its supply chains in many of those companies is the same legacy ERP platform that will lose mainstream support in December 2027 — and a SAP insider report published in January 2026 found that nearly a quarter of affected companies will not finish migrating in time.

For pharmaceutical firms, that gap carries consequences that other industries do not face. ERP system underpins shipping, billing, serialization, and regulatory compliance across the drug supply chain. Upgrading it is not a routine IT project — it often means rebuilding core business processes from scratch, in systems where downtime is not an option and a compliance failure can block medicines from reaching the markets that need them.

Sudeepta Rana has spent 17 years solving exactly these problems for global pharmaceutical clients. He builds custom systems for the gaps standard software does not cover.

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Much of his work involves building systems that the standard ERP system simply does not include. He designed a custom jurisdiction control system for a major pharma client’s global operations. Standard tools could not handle the specific tax, trade, and compliance rules needed for biologics, cold-chain products, and serialised medicines across multiple countries. Rana built a decision engine with flexible rules that updates quickly when regulations change, something no existing standard ERP system model provided.

Shipping was another gap. Pharmaceutical products like vaccines need real-time tracking at every stage, yet older systems could not receive live updates about pickups, delays, or temperature problems during transit. Rana replaced the legacy process with a modern API-based connection between the client and major carriers, cutting out third-party tools and enabling real-time communication across the entire distribution network.

Contract manufacturing presented a third challenge. Drug companies frequently outsource production, but the standard ERP system generic framework could not track both the physical movement and the financial settlement of products through external partners in a single workflow. Rana built a unified system linking both sides – rare even among the largest pharmaceutical firms worldwide. It now serves as a reusable template for onboarding new manufacturing partners.

“With a pharma client, the chance of a system blackout is essentially zero – you cannot shut down operations even for a few hours,” Rana explains. “Every deployment needs careful synchronisation, planning, and enough flexibility to go live without any business impact.”

Earlier in his career, at a major global technology corporation, he built the entire sales and distribution system for a Fortune 500 biopharmaceutical company expanding into 14 new markets at once, countries ranging from Japan to Ecuador, with no existing blueprint to follow. At the same firm he also designed clinical supply chain systems for a leading biopharma manufacturer, creating compliance checks that ensured medicines could only ship to countries where they had regulatory approval.

“Legacy systems were never designed to be real-time or cloud-ready,” Rana says. “Changing the business mindset around new processes requires as much effort as the technical work itself.”

Competing on global terms means meeting international compliance standards and modernising supply chain technology, neither of which is optional for companies aiming to export worldwide. Professionals who can bridge pharmacy knowledge, business strategy, and enterprise software remain in short supply.

Currently writing a book on SAP maintenance processes for SAP Press, Rana aims to give other organisations a practical guide for navigating upgrades in regulated industries. For companies still planning their move, the clock is ticking.

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