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No one is talking about the Talent Retention Crisis

No one is talking about the Talent Retention Crisis

DevX argues employee retention depends on workspace design, location, and daily work experience more than salaries or HR policies.

Organisations are spending money on hiring, salary benchmarking, culture programs, and yet losing the best of their people. The crisis has nothing to do with what companies are providing. It is about what it is like on a day-to-day basis when you are at work. But the workspace is the core of an answer that most leadership teams have yet to consider.

If you ask any CHRO in India what is keeping them up at night, the answer is practically the same Talent Retention. Most organisations are fairly good at attracting candidates, but they’re not hiring. The problem is that they need to be retained. The factors that push experienced workers out the door aren’t nearly as measurable, as widely studied, as the forces that push them into the hiring funnel, and they’re much more expensive.

The story of India’s corporate attrition rates is ugly. The churn in technology and other industries dominated by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries has been stable at 18 to 25 percent annually. The cost of losing a mid-level professional, not only the productivity lost, but also the recruitment expenses, onboarding time, and the knowledge that leaves with them, is estimated at a minimum of 1.5 to 2 times salary. This is a silent, festering problem that can be found in obvious places within the HR dashboard: for an organization of 500 with a 20 percent turnover, it is a silent, escalating problem.

What’s made this crisis so intractable is that the usual solutions, salary adjustments, flexible work policies and engagement questionnaires are dealing with symptoms, not root causes. The more profound one, one that not nearly many organisations ask out loud or even ask at all: do people want to stay because of the experience they have every day?

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The Unseen Cost of Every Resignation Letter

There’s a version of the attrition problem that boards know quite well, which is the direct cost of churn. Fees for recruitment, gaps in notice periods, induction cycles. What is not so talked about is the compounding cost of near attrition the experienced pro who remains in body but is mentally checked out. Gallup has consistently reported that the percentage of actively disengaged employees worldwide is about 15 to 20 per cent. That figure is probably more in India than in a slower-paced, other country.

This disengagement is not an obvious one. It’s present in delayed response times, when no one challenges anything in a meeting, when the initiative and ownership that got someone hired slowly fades away. And when that individual finally decides to leave as most disengaged employees eventually do, they take three to four years of context with them.

“But in a context like that of the GCC, where teams are developing complex, long-cycle capabilities, the challenge of attrition is just the tip of the iceberg; the far greater one is the challenge of disengagement – people in the room, but not in the game that has been happening for weeks before they ever walk out the door. The organisations who get ahead of it understand that retention isn’t a contract renewal but an experience that must be earned each and every day.”

— Yash Shah, Director, DevX

What Retention Data Isn’t Capturing

Exit interviews are known to be a poor indicator of retention intelligence. People don’t often say what the actual reasons are for leaving, or that the commute had doubled the time spent at work each day, or that the office they worked in looked like it was made for no one, or the lack of room to think clearly, or get away from the office between meetings. Rather, they will point to salary or career progression, and during the next cycle, organisations will tweak salary ranges and training funds which they are never able to catch up on.

At the core of this blind-spot is the physical workspace. Research has consistently correlated office environments directly with employee satisfaction, productivity and retention. There is no such thing as natural light, acoustic privacy, access to collaborative spaces or no over-crowding and that is not an amenity. They are a tool for enhancing human performance. But in the majority of Indian start-ups, workspace decisions aren’t taken by teams looking to provide the best experience per day but by finance committees looking to minimise cost per seat.

That is what we design against when we design a space at DevX; we design an environment in which coming to work feels like it has some purpose.”

— Lalit Nagrani, Chief Design Officer, DevX

The use of geography as a retention strategy.

Despite all the evidence that has been accumulating for years, there is one lever that organisations in the major metros of India have been slow to pull – location. The difference in quality of life between a professional in central Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad or Indore is enormous when it comes to commute times, cost of living, availability of family and easy availability of headspace outside working hours. These are not “accidental” components of the retention equation. These are typically primary ones.

DevX has designed its Tier 2 managed workspace network specifically to leverage on this insight. By enabling them to move and deploy fully functional, enterprise-class offices in cities where the same pool of talent is more likely to be equally or even more qualified and stay because it’s simply a better total experience, DevX GCC has allowed global enterprises to do the same. Attrition in these areas is 8-12 percentage points lower than metro averages. This gap that can last for three to five years is transformative for capability building.

“Rethinking where the people are working and what the working environment feels like, coupled with the organisations’ ability to offer attractive salaries that enable them to live well, commuting normal distances and returning home with energy to spare – that is what solved the retention issue in India, not an increase in salaries.”

— Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, DevX

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Retention is the Architecture Problem

The talent retention problem isn’t going to be solved with the next effort on employee engagement or the next benchmarking on compensation. Those interventions are required but not enough. The architecture of the daily work experience, the city their people live in, the space they work in, and whether the city and daily work space have been designed for the human being is what organisations must address.

DevX’s entire model is built around this belief, with managed workspace centres that offer location plus intentional design, DevX GCC for enterprise organisations that deploy teams in high retention Tier 2 markets and DevX Design & Build for organisations designing workspaces that make people want to come back. The infrastructure exists. The facts are indisputable.

The only thing that remains is whether Indian businesses are ready to see retention as a problem of architecture, rather than an HR metric. The first ones to make that change will not only be able to retain their staff, but they will also be able to attract top talent. They will develop the institutional complexity to which no competitor can match in terms of hiring ability.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

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