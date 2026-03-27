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One Bite Franchise now at an Unbeatable ₹6.99 Lakhs only! Zero Royalty, Forever. Grab it this Ramnavami.

One Bite Franchise now at an Unbeatable ₹6.99 Lakhs only! Zero Royalty, Forever. Grab it this Ramnavami.

Celebrate Ramnavami by starting a One Bite food franchise for ₹6.99 lakhs, featuring a zero-royalty model and complete kitchen setup.

Ramnavami is the occasion to celebrate, make new resolutions and attract good luck. Many have a dream of becoming entrepreneurs but are unable to realize it due to high cost and the fear of failure. If your intention is to ensure your family’s happiness by means of a new venture this festive season, here is a wonderful chance for you.

Now you may have a food franchise at One Bite for just ₹6.99 Lakhs. The most wonderful thing? You don’t have to pay a single rupee as royalty. It is such a unique business ownership opportunity that comes with the entire profit staying with you.

What Makes the Food Industry a Great Option?

Food is always a pleasure to have people do it every time of the year. After-hour snacks, weekend family treats there is a constant increasing demand for good, fast, clean, and cheap food everywhere.

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A food franchise under 10 Lakh is one of your wisest choices. It is a great advantage to a new business by franchising because you get a proven enterprise model, a reputed brand, and a menu that customers are already comfortable with.

What You Get for ₹6.99 Lacs

When you join One Bite, you aren’t just getting a name. You get a complete setup to start earning from day one. Here is what is included in your investment:

Full Kitchen Set: You get all the big machines like a pizza oven, deep fryers, sandwich makers, a waffle machine, and even a large fridge and freezer.

Stock to Start: The company gives you ₹70,000 worth of raw materials for free so you can start cooking and selling immediately.

Free Marketing: They help you get customers by running ads on social media and inviting food bloggers to visit your shop.

Smart Technology: You get computer software to manage your bills and connect your shop to Swiggy and Zomato.

The Best Part: Never Pay a Royalty

The majority of franchise businesses require you to pay a royalty fee which is usually between 5% and 10% of monthly sales. However, this implies that even when you put in a lot of effort, a considerable share of your earnings is handed over to the franchisor.

One Bite is totally different. They have a 0% Royalty fee policy. Hence, if your food sales amount to ₹1 Lakh, you won’t be expected to share any part of that sale with the company. You get to keep the entire amount you make. This allows you to achieve a profit margin ranging from 25% to 35%, which is exceptionally high for the food business.

A Menu Everybody Wants

The most significant aspect which brings customers to One Bite is the variety of options available. Your outlet will provide the following options, which kids, teens, and families love:

Pizzas & Burgers: The all-time favorite comfort food.

Waffles & Desserts: For dessert lovers.

Pastas & Sandwiches: Quick lunch or dinner options.

Fried Chicken & Snacks: Best option for the evenings.

Moreover, they keep adding new dishes every six months to provide their customers with something new to taste.

One Bite Helps You Every Step of the Way

You don’t need to be an expert chef to run this food franchise. One Bite sends a professional team to your location. They help you set up the kitchen and, more importantly, they stay there to train your staff. They teach your team exactly how to make the food so it tastes perfect every time.

They also help you design your shop. Even if you only have a small space (100 to 150 square feet), they provide 3D designs to make it look beautiful and professional.

Get Your Money Back Quickly

One of the biggest worries for any new owner is: “When will I get my investment back?” Because the costs are low and there are no monthly royalty fees, most owners get their full investment of ₹6.99 Lakhs back within 12 to 15 months.

Make This Ramnavami Special

Ramnavami is all about the victory of good and the start of a bright chapter. Use this auspicious time to stop being an employee and start being a boss.

A food franchise under 10 Lakh that offers this much support and zero royalty is hard to find. It is a simple, honest, and profitable business that you can run with pride.

Don’t wait too long. Good locations in your city might get taken by someone else. Reach out today, book your franchise, and let this Ramnavami be the start of your success story.

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