One cold spot discovery now protects cancer drug production for millions

Pfizer validation engineer Prasantha Pujari built risk-based autoclave mapping, replacing procedures that missed critical zones, ensuring uninterrupted PADCEV manufacturing as India's cancer cases approach 2 million.

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Cancer poses a very serious threat to our people, with 1.56 million cases and 874,000 deaths projected for 2024 alone, the BBC reports. Yet, the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) paints an even grimmer picture, estimating that such cases could rise to 2.08 million by 2040.

As these cases continue to rise to record levels, putting extra pressure on the production of cancer drugs locally and internationally, Prasantha Pujari, a validation engineer at Pfizer developed a risk-based autoclave sterilization cycle from the ground up, a protocol subsequently adopted as the official Pfizer operating procedure for the site, replacing legacy methods that failed to cover critical zones and ensuring uninterrupted manufacturing of PADCEV, a life-critical oncology therapy, as approaching 2 million cancer cases in India. His engineering expertise has been recognized beyond Pfizer: he was invited to serve on the Jury Board of the international Cases & Faces Business Award, evaluating nominees in Medical Devices and Health & Wellness Product Innovation.

So far, Prasantha has ensured that autoclaves—machines used to kill microorganisms—function optimally, incubators have the right temperatures at all times, Water-for-Injection (WFI) loops aren’t contaminated, and validation systems meet the strict standards set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for inspections of Pfizer facilities. For therapies like PADCEV, an ADC used to treat certain types of cancer, these actions are much needed as they directly support such therapies, making sure the company continues to work round the clock, tests are successful, or its cancer-treatment networks around the world run uninterrupted. For example, a single failure in oncology manufacturing can ground an entire production line to a halt, exposing the lives of millions of patients to danger and risking billions of dollars in revenue, but Prasantha’s work mitigates such disasters by making sterilization, temperature-control, and utility systems function well always.

Today, ADC makers have one major problem—how to ensure that autoclaves perform optimally at all times. More often than not, these machines malfunction because the test tools, otherwise known as biological indicators, react differently due to the presence of various kinds of items on the same load. So, these machines heat up haphazardly when cleaning the tools, thereby making it extremely difficult to ensure that everything is very clean and safe. Prasantha saw this as a big challenge and went to work, creating a system for validating risks instead of relying on simple cleaning procedures that hadn’t worked for years. He used BI strips to see if microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses could survive in the autoclave, measured heat distribution, recorded temperature and pressure, and tested items that are hard to reach first. “In the end, I was able to find cold spots in the chamber,” he says. With this, he reduced both autoclave failures and downtime to a great extent, helping Pfizer produce and ship these cancer drugs quickly around the world.

Besides, ADC manufacturers find it extremely difficult to ensure that refrigerated incubators and controlled temperature units have a steady and appropriate temperature. “The temperature of these machines must be stable, especially when storing materials and incubating samples,” Prasantha adds. “Otherwise, important samples and days of work could be lost.” So, he found a lasting solution. He added mapping points, recovery checks, and load simulation to stabilise samples and temperatures. As a result, errors are now less. The number of times for testing has reduced, too. Thus, cancer patients around the world can now get supplies faster. For Pfizer, it reduced protocol rework. It also prepared it better for audits. Now, this standard is being used across its teams. It equally enhances the process of doing qualifications for everyone involved.

Yet, that’s not all. Weak utility systems remain another major hurdle affecting ADC manufacturers for years. To make matters worse, dirty or contaminated systems such as WFI and compressed gases can shut an entire plant for weeks, resulting in the unavailability of these critical cancer drugs and threatening the lives of millions of patients who depend on them daily for survival. At Pfizer, Prasantha discovered these exact issues. So, he decided to address them. To start with, he tested the water flow. Then, he destroyed microorganisms. Next, he checked for contamination. Lastly, he looked for locations that were hard to reach in the network. “These things ensured that the systems were stronger,” he explains. Because of this, the company is ready for regulatory checks at all times, continues to produce PADCEV without any issues, and makes sure it is always available to cancer patients worldwide, including in our country.

In all, Prasantha Pujari has worked so hard to see that our people receive the right cancer care at all times, even as cases continue to rise in our country and elsewhere. First, he improved sterilisation. Also, he stabilised the temperature of important equipment. He made utility systems stronger, too.