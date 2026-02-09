Home

Money

Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative Parentology for New Generation Parents

Orchids The International School Partners with Times of India Parenting to Launch their Initiative “Parentology” for New Generation Parents

Orchids The International School and Times of India launched "Parentology," an initiative providing expert-led, practical advice for modern parenting challenges.

New Delhi [India], February 09: Orchids The International School, one of India’s reputed K12 school chains, is collaborating with the Times of India Parenting to launch their new initiative “Parentology.” The initiative supports new generation of parents by sharing simple, useful, and practical, parenting tips that work in everyday life. Parenting is an everyday job without a pause, this initiative will guide parents with real and practical advice that eases the job of parenting a little.

Parentology campaign is a child focused philosophy of Orchids International School, a name known for modern and practical teaching approach, and aims to nurture kids in every possible way. Their approach includes emotional, academic, creative growth, and critical thinking. The partnership with Times of India parenting brings the knowledge and perspective of an educator and children oriented storytelling to a nationwide audience. All these empower the school as well and put it in a position of a next-generation education leader.

Naresh Ramamurthy, National Academic Head at Orchids The International School, while talking about the initiative said that with changing times and abundance of wrong information available online, makes things difficult and challenging for the new generation of parents.

He further explained that the majority of parents are turning to AI for summarising advice available online on parenting, but at the same time, guidance from the real experts, educators, and professionals can be a lifesaver. This initiative, in partnership with Times of India Parenting, is launched with the sole intention to reach more new generation parents across the country.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

At the time, which is dominated largely by the digital world, parents look for reliable and trustworthy guidance, real parents’ stories, and helpful tips online to raise upcoming kids instilled with confidence. Parentology intends to become an ideal platform for all-inclusive parenting support.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.