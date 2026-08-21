Prasinos tech innovations wins Bengaluru India Nano Innovation Award 2026 for Nanobubble Technology

Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026 was centred on moving nanotechnology from discovery and convergence toward commercialisation and market adoption, making the recognition particularly significant for companies working at the intersection of research and industry.

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Young India start-ups Prasinos Tech Innovations, led by Dr. Aditi Mullick and Dr. Anupam Mukherjee, have won the Bengaluru INDIA NANO Innovation Award 2026 for their development of indigenous nanobubble technology and applying nanotech to various applications in water management, water environmental sustainability, aquaculture and wastewater treatment.

The award was presented during the Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026 from 3rd-5th August, which is a platform to bring together researchers, startups, industry leaders, investors and policy makers to speed up the commercialisation of nanotechnology. Bengaluru INDIA NANO Innovation Award celebrates the remarkable innovations in nanotechnology in various industries such as water, energy and environment, agriculture and manufacturing.

For Prasinos, the recognition marks an important milestone in its journey from deep-tech development to real-world deployment. The company has focused on developing Make-in-India nanobubble technology that can address diverse water and environmental challenges while being adapted to Indian operating conditions.

At the centre of its technology portfolio are NanoCav and SWANCAV, platforms designed around advanced nanobubble generation and cavitation-based processes. Their applications extend across aquaculture, industrial wastewater treatment, lake rejuvenation, water quality management and environmental restoration, giving the technology relevance across multiple sectors.

Rather than developing nanobubble technology for a single application, Prasinos has focused on building a scalable technology platform that can be adapted to different water-management requirements. In aquaculture, its systems are designed to improve oxygen availability and support healthier culture conditions. For lakes and other water bodies, nanobubble-based oxygenation can support biological recovery and water-quality improvement, while related cavitation technologies address algae management.

“Winning the Bengaluru INDIA NANO Innovation Award is an important recognition of our journey from technology development to real-world implementation. Our focus has been to build advanced nanobubble technology in India that can solve practical challenges across water, wastewater, aquaculture and environmental applications. The wider opportunity lies in making deep-tech commercially relevant, scalable and accessible,” said Dr. Aditi Mullick, Founder & Managing Director, Prasinos Tech Innovations.

The company’s approach also reflects the growing importance of indigenous deep-tech manufacturing. By developing and manufacturing its solutions in India, Prasinos aims to reduce dependence on imported technologies while providing locally supported systems suited to domestic environmental and industrial conditions.

Bengaluru INDIA NANO 2026 was centred on moving nanotechnology from discovery and convergence toward commercialisation and market adoption, making the recognition particularly significant for companies working at the intersection of research and industry.

The award adds to Prasinos Tech Innovations’ growing presence in India’s deep-tech and sustainability ecosystem. With its continued focus on nanobubble technology, water treatment, sustainable lake rejuvenation and aquaculture oxygenation, the company is looking to expand the application of its platforms across new industries and geographies.

The recognition reinforces a broader shift in India’s technology landscape: from importing advanced environmental solutions to building sophisticated technologies domestically. For Prasinos, the Bengaluru INDIA NANO Innovation Award 2026 represents another step towards establishing Indian nanotechnology as a practical and scalable tool for solving some of the country’s most pressing water and environmental challenges.