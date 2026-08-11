Pratikkumar Chaudhari on why a tech degree is only the starting line

A data and project-management specialist who moved from electrical engineering in Maharashtra to AI in New York, on how Indian professionals can build careers that last as the sector rewards depth over breadth.

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India’s technology industry is set to cross $315 billion in FY26, but the more telling figure sits right beside it: headcount grew only 2.3%. In its 2026 Strategic Review, NASSCOM describes a sector moving from scale-led growth to value and innovation — a shift that rewards depth and specialisation over the broad, generalist roles that defined the last era. For an individual professional, that turns one question into the important one: how do you build a career that holds its value while the ground underneath it keeps moving?

Pratikkumar Chaudhari has answered that question with a series of deliberate moves — none of which stopped at a degree. He went from a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering at North Maharashtra University to a Master’s in Computer Science specialising in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Pace University in New York, and then into increasingly senior data and project-management roles — most recently as Project Management Analyst at the New York State Department of Financial Services. A Certified Scrum Master with a Google Project Management Certificate, he is also pursuing a further Master’s in Project Management at the University of the Cumberlands. In July 2026, the International Association of IT Professionals (IAITP) admitted him as a member in recognition of his work building reliable data infrastructure across healthcare and financial regulation. He treats his own training as something that is never quite finished, and his career reads like a demonstration of that principle.

That trajectory begins, perhaps unexpectedly, with electrical engineering. The move to data science is less of a leap than it looks from the outside — an engineering degree, it turns out, teaches something more transferable than its subject matter. “Electrical engineering trains you to think in systems: signals, feedback loops, the way a small change in one part of a circuit ripples through everything downstream,” Chaudhari says. “Working with a data pipeline later, the same instinct applied directly. In hindsight, the shift felt like switching the kind of system I was studying.”

That instinct — start with the structure of the problem, not the tool — has shaped how he approaches every role since. His first role, as a Business Data Analyst at Genius SoftTech in India, introduced a dimension that no engineering curriculum covers: organisational dynamics. The technical work was relatively straightforward; the harder problem was that assumptions were standing in for shared understanding, and verbal hand-offs were replacing properly documented requirements. Once the team tightened how requirements were captured and built shared use cases instead, most of the delivery problems they had been fighting simply stopped occurring. The improvement was measurable: delivery efficiency rose by approximately 15% and stakeholder satisfaction by around 10%.

The move to the United States brought a harder test. As a Data Analyst at Datics Inc. in New York, Chaudhari worked with healthcare data — an environment where a wrong assumption about a dataset can shape a clinical decision somewhere down the line. The stakes pushed him to develop a level of data rigour the degree hadn’t instilled: tightening how source data was cleaned and standardised before analysis began delivered a 20% increase in actionable insights and a 25% reduction in inconsistencies — a result that came not from more sophisticated modelling, but from more rigorous groundwork.

That discipline now operates at a larger scale. In his current role at the New York State Department of Financial Services, Chaudhari is developing what regulators call a Single Source of Truth — a centralised data environment that consolidates information from multiple systems into one verified platform. It is, at its core, the same problem he encountered at Genius SoftTech and at Datics, applied to a context where the downstream consequences are larger still.

“Don’t treat your degree as the finish line — it is closer to a starting credential,” he says. “The people I have seen build genuinely durable careers are the ones who treat learning as continuous, whether that is a certification, a new qualification, or simply staying close to where the industry is actually moving rather than where it used to be.”

The shape of that career — electrical engineering, then data science, then project management across healthcare and financial regulation — reflects what it actually takes to stay valuable as the sector shifts. A degree, as Chaudhari’s path illustrates, establishes a way of thinking, not a fixed set of answers. In a sector that NASSCOM describes as rewarding depth over headcount, the professionals who hold their value are rarely those who chose the right specialisation on day one. They are the ones who kept building on it.