Precision Radiation Therapy in India: Improved outcomes, fewer side effects, better patient experience

MACS Clinic is advancing cancer care in India with precision radiation therapy, offering personalized, technology-driven treatment focused on better survival and quality of life.

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Oncology in India is evolving with precision radiation therapy, a breakthrough in cancer care that has the potential to change the game completely. It allows highly targeted treatment of cancer, sparing healthy tissues and thus increasing the chances of survival while improving the experience for patients. At MACS Clinic, this innovative technology and approach are being integrated into patient-focused cancer care to help patients fighting complex cancers.

Awarded as the Best Cancer Treatment center in Bangalore, MACS Clinic provides integrated and multidisciplinary expertise for comprehensive and individualized care. Driving this new era of cancer treatment is Dr. Nisha Vishnu, the Safety driven and highly experienced Radiation Oncologist who specializes in state-of-the-art radiation delivery methods. “Optimized precision radiation therapy has changed the cancer treatment paradigm forever,” states Dr. Vishnu. “We can now specifically target tumours and spare healthy tissues, which not only reduces treatment side effects but also improves the patient experience.”

New radiation treatment technologies – for example, IMRT (Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy), IGRT (Image-Guided Radiation Therapy), SRS/SRT (Stereotactic Radiosurgery/Radiotherapy) and brachytherapy – are transforming the standard of care. These innovations provide the ability to customize radiation doses for each patient’s tumor size, tumor location, and patient anatomy. “Cancer is unique for each individual, and so is the treatment to cancer,” says Dr. Vishnu. “The ability to use advanced imaging and planning algorithms allows us to tailor treatment to each patient in a much more precise manner, with the objective of maximizing therapeutic benefit while minimizing the potential for side effects.”

One of the biggest benefits of precision radiation therapy is lower side effects from the treatment. Conventional radiation treatment techniques were less precise and would often affect surrounding healthy tissue. This led to side effects like fatigue, long-term rash and other issues. The use of modern technology allows clinicians to target highly focused and pinpoint radiation with the intention of treating patients with fewer side effects. “Our mission isn’t just eradication of the cancer; it’s preserving our patients’ quality of life. Both during the course of their treatment and afterward,” Dr. Vishnu says. “Patients can usually continue on with most of their normal life for the most part.”

Cancer care is optimally delivered by a collaborative effort between surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, as well as radiologists and those in supportive care. At MACS Clinic radiation therapy is administered as part of this team approach. “I believe oncology care is much better fo when specialists collaborate,” Dr. Vishnu explains. “This collaborative approach allows us to consider every aspect of the patient’s condition and find the best treatment option.”

The clinic is equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including TomoTherapy and CyberKnife systems, that enhance precision and treatment outcomes even further. “This technology allows us to treat tumors that are in hard to reach and completely sensitive areas with amazing precision,” says Dr. Vishnu. “With Cyberknife and similar technologies, we can target areas that were considered uncontestable or inoperable before.”

Equally important is the commitment to the physical comfort and emotional well-being of our patients…Radiation therapy can be an emotionally stressful experience, but MACS Clinic offers a comforting, supportive environment for patients throughout the treatment process. “We understand that cancer therapy is not just a physical process but a highly emotional experience,” Dr. Vishnu says, “and our staff is dedicated to providing patients with compassionate, thoughtful, and supportive care as they go through their treatment.”

Preventive care and early detection are still vital for improving cancer survival. Dr. Vishnu urges people to keep up with regular health check-ups and to seek medical care when symptoms appear. “Early detection, followed up by an effective treatment approach such as precision radiation therapy, can increase survival,” she says. “It is about timing our intervention and employing the right strategies at the right time.”

MACS Clinic’s focus on quality and innovation has made it a leading cancer care clinic in India. Top-rated by leading doctor finder websites such as ClinicSpots and Practo, the clinic has earned the trust of patients. It draws patients from all over the country to its patients-first treatment approach and advanced technology.

As precision radiation therapy reshapes the spectrum of oncology care, MACC Clinic remains at the vanguard of curing cancer safely, efficiently and comfortably. “Cancer care is going to be about precision and personalisation,” says Dr. Vishnu. “The mission is to give a patient the best treatment possible, but also the confidence and hope to keep going.”

For appointments/contact, please visit:

MACS Clinic

No. 96/A /9/1, 42nd Cross, 3rd Main, 8th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru – 560070

KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura

Survey No. 36/5, Outer Ring Road, Doddanekkundi, Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram Hobli, Bengaluru – 560037

KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City

Survey No. 37 & 38, PES University EC Campus, Hosur Road, Konappana Agrahara, Electronic City, Bengaluru – 560100

Phone: +91 96327 77612

Email: info @drsandeepnayak.com

About MACS Clinic

MACS Clinic is a leading cancer care provider in Bangalore. The clinic offers the complete spectrum of oncology services – surgical, medical, and radiation oncology. MACS Clinic takes pride in minimally invasive and precision-based solutions. MACS Clinic has initiation to latest advances in cancer medicine. The patient care approach at MACS Clinic aligns with the international standards with a multidisciplinary care team backed with state-of-the-art technology. The goal is to deliver the best possible outcomes and better quality of life to every patient.

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