Predictive operations over reactive monitoring: How Mahi Ratan Reddy Deva is engineering the autonomous future of cloud infrastructure

In the context of large cloud-based environments, Deva notes that even “sub-optimal performance will affect the cost significantly.”

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In the present age where business operations run on the basis of data, there is increasing difficulty for companies in managing their distributed cloud architecture, ensuring reliability in their operations, and handling huge quantities of telemetry data from their systems. In the field, the method used in operating the systems has always been reactive, meaning that whenever there was any problem or failure in the system, the engineers had to fix the problems.

Mahi Ratan Redya Deva, who is a Senior Technical Leader in SRE and DevOps, is changing all of this through his groundbreaking research into cloud resource usage predictions and automation. His research has been showcased at IEEE, and his expertise in the field is extensive, as he is an expert in cloud platforms, DevOps automation, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

In today’s cloud infrastructure, “continuous operational data is being generated,” as stated by Deva. Through the use of AI and ML, patterns can be detected more efficiently, and resources will be optimized so that enterprise systems become more reliable.

Shifting the Paradigm: From Reactive to Predictive Operations

Reliability in distributed systems is a key issue as firms increase their cloud footprint. This is tackled by Deva using infrastructure telemetry, workload monitoring, and smart automation tools like Kubernetes.

His work, “Utilizing Azure Automated Machine Learning and XGBoost for Predicting Cloud Resource Utilization in Enterprise Environments,” published in the 3rd International Conference on Network and Cryptology (NETCRYPT 2025), compared Gradient Boosting and XGBoost to cloud metrics such as CPU usage, memory, and network.

With data pre-processing and time series feature engineering, the system showed excellent predictive performance:

Prediction Accuracy: The MAE obtained by XGBoost was 0.0978 and the RMSE was 0.1134.

Prediction Capability: The R² score obtained by the model was 0.9999 on the test dataset.

Self-scaling of Models: The models were automatically scaled using Azure AutoML.

“Predictive monitoring allows infrastructure teams to predict problems instead of responding to them after they occur,” explains Deva. “Automation increases efficiency and helps ensure service continuity.”

Bridging Cloud Intelligence and Industry 4.0

The architectural vision of Deva is not limited to cloud computing but expands its scope to industries and manufacturing. With organizations implementing a hybrid/multi-cloud architecture that ensures compliance and scalability, distributed infrastructure is becoming more and more complex.

Deva took this idea further into an industrial context with his co-authored paper titled “Advancing Industry 4.0 with Cloud-Integrated Cyber-Physical Systems for Optimizing Remote Additive Manufacturing Landscape” that he presented at the IEEE North-East India International Energy Conversion Conference and Exhibition (NE-IECCE) in 2025. The research highlights the application of CPS and artificial intelligence (AI) for optimizing remote additive manufacturing processes.

“‘Flexibility’ is key when it comes to hybrid cloud approaches, but ‘orchestration and intelligent analysis’ are key as well,” says Deva. Other work from his cross-disciplinary studies includes “ERP-Driven Sales Forecasting with AI Techniques: A Predictive Analytics Approach” at the AISP 2025 conference.

The Nervous System of Intelligent Infrastructure

The nervous system of distributed cloud apps, secure data lakes, and AI algorithms is pointed out by Deva in terms of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The enterprise-related experience of Deva includes API integration and management using Apigee and Drupal 10, paying particular attention to secure token-based communications and easy interoperability. It shows the value of good API structure for enterprise-level software and supports Deva’s research on API management systems.

In the context of large cloud-based environments, Deva notes that even “sub-optimal performance will affect the cost significantly.” The combination of AI-based monitoring and good API architecture is useful in optimizing the infrastructure performance continuously.

Looking Ahead: The Rise of Autonomous Cloud Systems

According to Deva, the future of cloud engineering is in self-optimizing, balancing, and self-healing autonomous infrastructures.

It calls for advanced technologies and innovative engineering education approaches. Deva suggests educational initiatives around Kubernetes, CI/CD automation, and system observability. His publications about DevOps and continuous delivery, AI-powered cloud infrastructure, and Kubernetes and serverless computing touch on the same topics.

“As more systems become autonomous, they are going to predict using models based on historical data.” It could be faster and more efficient with less human intervention in the processes.

His research covers the topics of predictive modeling, API management, and reliability engineering for resilient cloud infrastructure. “Cloud infrastructure should be able to help build operational resilience and business growth.”