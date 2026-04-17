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PropTech Platform Houssed.com Drives Navi Mumbai Broker Engagement with High-Impact Associate Meet

PropTech Platform Houssed.com Drives Navi Mumbai Broker Engagement with High-Impact Associate Meet

Houssed’s Navi Mumbai associate meet highlighted data-driven sales strategies, infrastructure growth, and the launch of a new holiday homes category.

Navi Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The meet was an exclusive associate meet, which took place on April 15, 2026, Courtyard by Marriott Navi Mumbai. The event has created a positive network of channel partners and real estate brokers in the entire of the Navi Mumbai Region (MMR).

This was a giant leap in the development plan of Houssed and Navi Mumbai is turning into a big micro-market due to the enhancement of infrastructure, connectivity and growing appeal of investors.

PropTech Platform Houssed.com

The Navi Mumbai meet was organized by Houssed to disaggregate actual on-ground deal patterns, such as which micro-markets are transacting the quickest, what ticket sizes are transacting in the current market and how buyer reluctance is influencing deal cycles.

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The company revealed that business ventures that are typified by high infrastructural proximity and presence of stock to transfer into them are closing at a much faster rate than the under-construction projects especially in the new business hubs of Navi Mumbai. Live demand heat maps and conversion benchmarks were also available to associates, allowing them to focus on high-intent inventory.

Above all, Houssed touched upon the fact that:

Increased leads will not result in increased business, increased filtering and quick follow-ups will.

The idea behind the session was to help brokers reduce the number of drop-offs, one-minute sales and increase predictability of closures, volume versus accuracy execution by brokers.

Why Navi Mumbai, Why Now

With infrastructure projects like the New International Airport, metro connectivity, coastal road extensions, and corporate expansions gaining momentum, Navi Mumbai is witnessing a structural shift in housing demand. Houssed’s leadership identified this as a strategic opportunity to strengthen its on-ground network early.

The company also shared insights into buyer behavior trends, noting a clear shift toward:

Digitally discovered properties

Verified listings over speculative inventory

Advisory-led transactions rather than pure brokerage

A Strategic Move into High-Growth Markets

Houssed.com Navi Mumbai Associate Meet focused on real-time deal ecosystems, conversion intelligence, and market-specific insights. The company emphasized its commitment to building a performance-led, tech-enabled broker network that aligns with evolving buyer expectations in urban India.

Addressing the audience, CEO Utsav Ladiwala, widely regarded as one of the Emerging CEOs for Proptech, highlighted the importance of structured brokerage ecosystems in today’s fragmented market.

“Navi Mumbai is no longer an alternative market; it’s becoming a primary destination for end-users and investors. Our goal is to equip associates here with not just inventory but also technology, support, and credibility,” he said.

The CEO also announced the launch of a new high-potential category, Holiday Homes, marking Houssed.com’s strategic expansion into lifestyle-driven real estate. As part of this initiative, key leisure destinations including Karjat, Khopoli, and Lonavala will be introduced to the platform, tapping into the rising demand for second homes and weekend investments. This move is aimed at empowering associates to unlock new revenue streams while offering customers curated opportunities in fast-growing holiday home markets.

Building India’s Most Reliable Broker Network

Houssed continues to position itself as more than just a listing platform. It is building a “transaction-ready ecosystem” where brokers are empowered with tools, developers gain qualified demand, and buyers receive transparency at every stage.

The Navi Mumbai associate meet is part of a larger roadmap that includes city-level associate engagements, deeper tech integration, and expansion into emerging investment hubs.

Looking Ahead

Houssed.com is looking to deepen its presence in Navi Mumbai, doubling down on investments as it witnesses a sharp surge in customer demand across high-growth micro-markets like Panvel, Kharghar, and emerging areas of Vashi. Driven by improving infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and increasing end-user interest, these regions are rapidly evolving into key real estate hotspots. Houssed aims to capitalize on this momentum by strengthening its associate network, expanding inventory across residential, commercial, and plotting segments, and delivering a more seamless, customer-first property discovery experience in the region.

About Houssed.com

Houssed.com is a rapidly growing PropTech platform designed to simplify and streamline the property-buying experience. By combining technology, verified data, and on-ground expertise, the platform empowers customers and associates with transparency, efficiency, and trust-driven solutions.

Media Contact:

Ruhi

70454 85968

info@houssed.com

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