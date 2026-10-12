Raghav Reddy – the graphic expert on pre-vising from Eras’s tour to making Paramount Pink

In 2024, Raghav got a chance to work closely with Taylor Swift and her creative team. He was helping to design everything digitally before everything is constructed. The process involved stage design, various choreographies, stunts, explosions, and giant elements like a space shuttle, beds, etc. Talk about her ticket sale.
Later worked on Big Brother season 28, where I had to previz various environmental locations, from forests, volcanoes, etc., across large connected surfaces, where the trick was to make it look seamless altogether on camera if viewed from any camera angle
Then I made Paramount all Pink but with a dash of yellow, like Burger King, where I worked closely with Production Designer Christian Stone to visually show all elements- vehicles, buildings, curtains, crowds, etc. all synced in a rhythmic visual language for Burger King x VMA Awards 2024.
Pre-viz has become the soul of my design style, that people call me Wizard of Pre-vis
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