Rajashiva Ramalingam reengineered ACCO Brands’ Transportation network through planning automation, order consolidation, and real-time visibility

Ramalingam structured the initiative around three complementary transformations that reinforced one another.

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ACCOs Brands transportation system processes thousands of shipments daily, and transportation planning decisions have an impact on freight costs, warehouse productivity and customer service. Despite the company’s transportation operation having over 245 carriers in a distribution network that includes more than 100 countries, much of the planning process was still manual, such as building ships, consolidating customer orders or checking carrier availability by phone or email. With the continued expansion of shipment volumes these repetitive tasks were reducing planners’ time for higher value operational decisions.

In March 2022, Rajashiva Ramalingam joined ACCO Brands and later became Manager of SAP Transportation Management and Warehouse Applications to modernize the company’s transportation planning and execution processes. He did not look at automation, freight optimization and shipment visibility as three different technology projects, he created a single transformation strategy around how transportation decisions would be made throughout the enterprise. He integrated intelligent planning automation, order consolidation and real time transportation visibility into one operating model, adding to a more efficient and data-driven transportation organization.

Leading Three Enterprise Transformations as One Program

Ramalingam structured the initiative around three complementary transformations that reinforced one another.

The first focused on transportation planning automation. He implemented rules-based optimization within SAP Transportation Management to automate planning for direct-to-customer (D2C), less-than-truckload (LTL), and parcel shipments. Transportation planners no longer needed to evaluate every shipment manually, determine routing options, or build freight orders individually. Instead, standardized business rules automatically generated optimized transportation plans while allowing planners to focus on operational exceptions.

The second transformation addressed freight consolidation. Ramalingam implemented a multiple-sales-order-to-single-delivery strategy that intelligently combined customer orders destined for the same location into consolidated deliveries. The initiative reduced pallet counts, improved trailer utilization, lowered freight costs, and decreased warehouse labor associated with picking, staging, and loading multiple smaller shipments. What appeared to be a transportation optimization also created measurable efficiencies throughout warehouse operations.

The third transformation established end-to-end shipment visibility. Ramalingam led the integration of SAP Transportation Management with project44, enabling real-time shipment tracking across parcel, LTL, and full-truckload (FTL) carriers. Rather than relying on manual carrier updates, transportation planners gained continuous visibility into shipment status through live carrier and telematics data. Predictive estimated arrival times allowed operations teams to identify delays earlier and respond proactively before customer commitments were affected.

While each initiative could have delivered value independently, Ramalingam intentionally implemented them as an integrated operating model. Planning automation became more effective because it relied on accurate real-time transportation data, while shipment visibility became more valuable because routine manual planning activities no longer occupied planners.

Delivering Measurable Operational Impact

The integrated transformation produced measurable improvements across ACCO Brands’ transportation organization.

According to internal operational estimates, automating transportation planning, order consolidation, and shipment visibility reduced approximately 5.2 hours of repetitive manual work per transportation planner each week. Across the organization’s 12 transportation planners, this represented an estimated 62.5 hours of manual effort eliminated every week- more than 3,250 hours annually that could instead be devoted to exception management, customer service, continuous transportation optimization, and strategic operational planning.

Order consolidation further reduced pallet utilization and improved trailer efficiency, contributing to lower transportation costs while reducing warehouse handling activities. At the same time, real-time shipment visibility significantly reduced manual shipment-status inquiries. It enabled planners to respond more quickly to transportation disruptions using live carrier information instead of reactive communications.

Rather than reducing headcount, the transformation fundamentally changed how transportation planners spent their time. Routine administrative work was replaced with higher-value operational decision-making, enabling the transportation organization to become more proactive, efficient, and scalable.

“Automation only delivers value when people trust the information behind it,” Ramalingam said. “Our objective wasn’t simply to automate transportation planning. We wanted planners spending their time solving transportation exceptions instead of performing repetitive manual tasks. By combining planning automation, intelligent consolidation, and real-time shipment visibility, we created an operating model that allowed the team to focus where human expertise adds the greatest value.”

A Broader Pattern of Enterprise Supply Chain Leadership

The ACCO Brands initiative reflects a broader pattern throughout Ramalingam’s career: identifying operational bottlenecks that quietly consume significant manual effort and redesigning them through intelligent enterprise automation.

In addition to leading this transformation, Ramalingam directed SAP Transportation Management capabilities supporting transportation planning, execution, freight settlement, ERP invoice integration, and electronic data interchange (EDI) connectivity with hundreds of transportation carriers. His responsibilities extended beyond software implementation to aligning transportation operations, warehouse execution, carrier integration, and business processes into a unified logistics platform capable of supporting a complex global supply chain.

As manufacturers continue to seek greater efficiency while managing increasing transportation complexity, the ACCO Brands transformation illustrates how planning automation, intelligent order consolidation, and real-time shipment visibility can work together to improve operational performance. Rather than viewing these capabilities as independent technology projects, Ramalingam demonstrated that integrating them into a single transportation operating model can generate measurable business value through lower manual effort, improved operational visibility, and more efficient freight execution.

Today, the transportation organization at ACCO Brands operates with a planning environment that automates routine execution, provides real-time visibility across multiple freight modes, and enables transportation professionals to focus on the strategic decisions that have the greatest impact on customer service, transportation cost, and supply chain performance.