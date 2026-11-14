Rashi Dhenia optimises enterprise data operations with an autonomous AI pipeline, cutting processing overhead by 55%

For Dhenia, the point of autonomous data infrastructure for construction and heavy machinery operations is not only immediate efficiency, but systems that keep adapting and optimizing long after deployment.

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Every day, industrial operations pour out more data than their systems were built to handle. Sensors stream around the clock, and the reports managers rely on still have to arrive on time. When the pipeline cannot keep up, everything downstream slows with it: queries pile up, servers strain, and decisions wait.

Rashi Dhenia has spent her career on that bottleneck. She leads AI systems architecture work in the construction and heavy machinery sector. She has also authored over twenty technical and peer-reviewed publications, on themes that include deep reinforcement learning frameworks, predictive edge caching, and scalable data pipeline architectures. Her engineering work has focused on real-time telemetry streaming and high-concurrency database management.

The clearest example is the autonomous data pipeline she designed and deployed for construction and heavy machinery operations. The ingestion pipelines behind the reporting workflow had been complex and resource intensive, and reports could lag by weeks. By building deep reinforcement learning into the system, she simplified that pipeline and shortened the wait for the operational reporting behind executive decisions.

The numbers from production are blunt. Processing overhead fell 55%. And when ingestion peaked, the system’s autonomous workload allocation cut server memory usage during automated batch runs by 23%.

“A lot of it came down to predictive caching and making the pipeline adaptive,” Dhenia says. “Instead of forcing every query through the same route, the system finds the fastest path, so the data is there when you need it.” Query speeds rose 38%. Telemetry streaming latency fell 20%. The feeds behind those numbers are not small: live construction and heavy machinery telemetry, over 1.5 million data points a day across 200 operational locations, delivered with sub-second availability.

The savings extended to maintenance. As the platform’s primary architect, Dhenia streamlined maintenance requirements while expanding the infrastructure’s capacity; her framework optimized server allocation and cut maintenance costs by 17%. The engineering sits alongside her intellectual property work, which includes a U.K. registered design and a published U.S. patent application covering adaptive big data storage and retrieval optimization.

“The hardest part was making reinforcement learning work with the systems companies already run on,” Dhenia says. “You cannot rip out legacy infrastructure and start again.” So the new components had to fit around what was already there. Once integrated, they ran alongside the existing data stores. Core operations never stopped, and the business gained real-time analytical features on top.

None of this came out of nowhere. The deployments grow out of her peer-reviewed IEEE research, including her work on deep reinforcement learning frameworks for dynamic data pipeline optimization and on scalable edge-to-cloud distributed architectures for real-time industrial telemetry. Across those publications, two concerns keep recurring: resilient computational ecosystems, and dynamic workload optimization.

It is an unusual combination: peer-reviewed research on one side, production systems on the other, and each carried into the other. That is what has defined Dhenia’s work in enterprise AI infrastructure