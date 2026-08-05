Reliability is new frontier in mechanical engineering: Abhishek Mekala on main challenges in the industry

Design Engineer with the experience in aerospace and heavy industrial equipment sectors talks about the qualities of a good engineer who stands behind the reliability of every industrial solution in mechanical engineering

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India is currently experiencing one of the most significant phases of growth in its engineering sector in recent decades. In June 2026, Reuters reported that the country is preparing for the largest drone procurement in its history, worth over $2 billion, with domestic manufacturers and engineering teams set to play a key role in implementing the program.

This growth is driven by Indian-educated experts like Abhishek Mekala, a Design Engineer at National Oilwell Varco. Mekala began in aerospace, working on aviation systems and the AH-64 Apache at the major aerospace venture. He later transitioned to the energy sector, designing industrial mechanical systems and gearboxes. His work on enhancing gearbox reliability earned him the 2026 international Cases & Faces Award for Product Innovation.

Abhishek, India is currently investing heavily in the development of its aerospace industry, drones, and high-tech engineering. In your opinion, what engineering skills are most lacking in this rapidly growing industry today?

I believe that today, the most in-demand professionals are those who can bring new technologies to actual industrial application rather than simply developing them. Many engineering challenges require simultaneous consideration of reliability, manufacturing constraints, cost, maintenance requirements, and safety. That is why specialists who can combine fundamental engineering knowledge with a practical understanding of how a product will perform under real-world operating conditions are particularly valued.

You know the aerospace industry better than anyone, having started your career in this area within production of the AH-64 Apache helicopter. How did working in such a highly regulated aerospace manufacturing environment shape your approach to engineering?

Working on the AH-64 Apache program taught me that every engineering decision has to be validated not only theoretically but also through manufacturing, quality assurance and operational reliability. Aerospace leaves almost no room for assumptions. Every component must satisfy strict engineering and production requirements, and that experience fundamentally shaped the way I approach mechanical design today.

During your undergraduate years, you worked on several aerospace engineering projects that later became patent applications. One of them was a variable-geometry wing mechanism. What engineering problem were you set out to solve?

The main challenge was improving wing efficiency across different flight stages, where conventional wings compromise. We developed a mechanism that alters the thickness-to-chord ratio based on flight conditions using a rack-and-pinion system integrated with movable wing elements.

Focused on adaptive wing technology, this project aligned with my other aerospace concepts, including a rocket payload fairing and propulsion innovations. Though independent, these projects shared a single philosophy: identifying a practical limitation, analyzing it through simulation and mechanical design, and developing a solution validated by engineering calculations and testing.

While working on this project, you had to tackle challenges in aerodynamics, mechanics, and structural analysis all at once. How has that multidisciplinary experience influenced the way you approach zero-defect engineering, production reliability and workflow efficiency in your current role?

Such projects teach you how to analyze complex engineering systems and work with a large number of interrelated parameters. Today, when designing industrial gearboxes or mechanical equipment, I use the same approach. It is essential to understand how a change in a single design element affects the entire system, whether it involves the aerodynamics of an aircraft or the operation of an industrial drive. Working across several patent-oriented aerospace projects also reinforced the importance of evaluating an entire engineering system rather than optimizing individual components in isolation.

Today, you are applying your accumulated experience at National Oilwell Varco – one of the world’s largest manufacturers of equipment for the energy industry. What challenges are you currently facing?

At NOV, my main challenge is designing gearbox housings and agitator components for oilfield equipment to withstand demanding conditions and thermal buildup without costly prototyping. I rely on FEA and stress and load calculations to validate load capacity and deflection limits upfront, and APQP and process FMEAs to ensure smooth production launches and strict customer quality standards. Bringing an aerospace background into industrial design, where tolerances and safety margins are just as unforgiving, keeps the work genuinely challenging.

Many companies use simulation as a final safety check, but you’ve advocated for a different timeline. How does changing the timing of FEA affect the actual workflow?

The real shift happens when you bring FEA into the earliest stages of design rather than using it as a post-facto validation. Making structural simulation proactive helps identify potential issues early, reducing unnecessary redesign and improving the overall efficiency of the engineering workflow. It allows us to catch flaws on-screen before any metal is cut.

Looking ahead to the next ten years of engineering, what skill will remain the most important, regardless of how modern technology evolves?

That’s exactly what I was talking about earlier. The ability to solve real-world problems. Technology will evolve, software will become more powerful, and artificial intelligence will take over some routine tasks. But the ability to analyze a problem, understand the physics behind processes, and come up with a practical engineering solution will remain the key quality of a good engineer.