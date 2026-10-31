Reliable AI systems begin with well-structured communication between agents: Kapil Verma

An experienced Software Engineer, author of research articles, and AITEX Summit judge on how to solve multi-agent AI's Reliability Crisis.

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Reliability issues are growing and becoming more prevalent than ever before among AI agents at work. When they work together, each may rely on information produced by another, and one agent’s mistake can start a chain of errors. What should be done in such a case?

According to Kapil Verma, “the solution lies in engineers building more reliable verification and control mechanisms around the existing model.”

Kapil Verma is a software engineer who has worked for more than 20 years in the technology industries of India and the United States. He currently serves as a Lead Software Engineer in Enterprise Platforms at Global technology company, where he developed and implemented an AI agent-based system that automates the company’s workflows and saves it billions of dollars. Verma also writes articles for peer-reviewed academic journals and is an invited judge at the AITEX Summit Spring 2026 “From Concept to Creation.”

Mr. Verma, an individual AI agent may perform very well during testing, but its reliability declines sharply when other agents are added. Why do small errors compound so fast when multiple agents work together?

The problem is that each successive agent treats the previous agent’s output as authoritative. When one agent makes an error, every agent that follows may inherit and amplify it. For example, if each agent is 90 percent accurate, a three-agent pipeline does not remain 90 percent reliable. The first agent has a 90 percent chance of producing the correct result, the second has a 90 percent chance of processing it correctly, and the third has the same probability. Taken together, these successive probabilities reduce the end-to-end accuracy to 72.9 percent, or about 73 percent. With five agents, it falls to roughly 59 percent, and with six, to about 53 percent. Yet the system may continue running normally and return a result that appears plausible but is incorrect.

During early testing of a supply-chain orchestration system I built, I saw the impact of a small mistake. One agent made a 5 percent parsing error while extracting data from a contract. This error moved through three more agents and led to a 30 percent difference in the final price calculation. The pipeline kept running, quietly passing along unchecked assumptions and producing a financial record that looked correct but was actually wrong. That failure mode is what shaped everything I built afterward.

How do you address the problem of compounding errors when working on large-scale multi-agent platforms at Google, and what can replace the free-form exchange of text messages between agents?

I had to completely change the way the agents interact. I noticed that many teams let AI agents communicate as if they were in a group chat. That is a major mistake when accuracy matters because free-form messages leave too much room for ambiguity. So I introduced clear rules for how agents share data where each agent now sends its results in a predefined format, and the system checks every required field before passing the information to the next stage. If anything is missing, invalid, or uncertain, we stop the process.

At each stage, I also integrated a dedicated review agent. In one case, it caught another agent confusing the storage price per terabyte with the price per exabyte. This could have had serious financial consequences, but the review agent halted the process and rerouted the issue to an authoritative source or a human reviewer before the contract reached the signature stage. This approach helped cutting downstream revision cycles by approximately 85 %.

In real-world business processes, several agents often work in parallel. What happens when they read and modify shared data at the same time?

Thank you, that is a good question. It may cause conflicts because the inference time for an AI agent is between 10 and 15 mins. When several agents share the same memory, they may begin working with the same initial snapshot, and if one is still processing, another may later overwrite it with an outdated result. In this sense, agents behave like parallel threads competing to modify the same.

I encountered this when developing a contract-drafting system. A drafting agent prepared a standard liability clause after classifying the vendor as low risk. While it was working, a compliance agent flagged a violation and reclassified the vendor as high risk. The drafting agent finished later and inserted the weaker clause, overwriting the more recent update. To prevent this, I treat every agent’s output as a proposed change. The central system reviews each proposal and, if the underlying data has changed, rejects the outdated version and restarts the task. All new events are immediately communicated to the other agents, while a central control component determines the order of updates and resolves conflicts before saving the final result.

How do you trace the source of an error when a complex multi-agent system begins to underperform or produce incorrect results?

I call this the industry’s “black box” problem. When a system has several agents, it can be hard to find out where an error started. I ran into this issue when a multi-agent system gave the wrong price from a contract. To figure out what happened, I used a tracing system I built to record each step, giving every message between agents and every tool call its own unique ID. I followed this record and found the exact moment when one agent misunderstood “price per terabyte” as “price per exabyte.” That mistake then moved through the other agents and changed the final result.

But tracing single mistakes is only part of the answer, since AI agents might act differently even with the same request. A simple pass-or-fail test won’t catch every new problem. That’s why I also watch for bigger patterns, like processing time, token usage, and how often tools fail. Shifts in these numbers can signal a slow drop in reliability before it becomes a clear system failure.

Before the current AI boom, you spent many years working with traditional distributed systems and enterprise software. Does that experience help you address today’s AI challenges?

Absolutely. From what I’ve seen, most issues with AI reliability are actually just distributed-systems problems in another form.

Twenty years ago, when engineers started splitting monolithic backends into distributed services, the toughest challenges were keeping data consistent, handling race conditions, ensuring idempotency, and setting up circuit breakers for service failures.

Managing a network of autonomous agents is much the same. I see an AI agent as unpredictable and treat it as a service that may respond differently each time. Agents need clear rules for sharing information, keeping their data in sync, and stopping failures before they spread, so engineers who have worked with distributed systems already know how to manage these problems and make complex systems more reliable.

Mr. Verma, what is the most important adviсe you would give engineers building multi-agent AI systems today?

I recommend focusing less on picking the perfect model and more on how you design the system around it. Even the latest model alone will not make your production system reliable. Reliable AI systems begin with well-structured communication between agents.

To make this work, give each agent a clear role and set rules for the information it passes on. Check that information at every step before it moves forward or goes live. If something is missing, unclear, or doesn’t match, the system should stop and ask for clarification instead of letting an agent guess.

At the same time, the model is just one piece of a bigger system. Good coordination and strong checks help prevent small mistakes in one agent from affecting the whole workflow. That is what turns a promising AI tool into a system a business can trust.