Rethinking women’s leadership: Dr. Savneet Bains’ research on cultural capital

Dr. Savneet Bains' research highlights how cultural identity and community strengths empower South Asian women to achieve executive leadership in higher education.

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The United States has a significant gender gap in the representation of women in the highest ranks of academic leadership, despite the fact that more women than men are obtaining post-secondary degrees. The American Council on Education (2023) reported that just 33% of college presidents are female. Of this small representation, women of color make up 5% of college presidents, and Asian American women represent only 1.6% of college presidents. These statistics highlight the ongoing gender and racial disparities in academic leadership. These numbers are more than a leadership gap for Dr. Savneet Bains.

A scholar-practitioner and career development professional, Dr. Bains earned her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy from The University of Texas at Austin in 2025. Over the past several years, she has established a growing body of scholarship examining women’s leadership, cultural capital, and student success in higher education. Her research has been presented at national conferences, recognized through research and scholarly service awards, and disseminated through peer-reviewed and practitioner-oriented publications. Today, she continues translating research into practice and contributing to national conversations on leadership development, graduate career education, and higher education partnerships.

Rather than asking the standard question of why women continue to face barriers to leadership, Dr. Bains asked a different question:

What strengths enable some women to reach executive leadership despite those barriers?

This question became the foundation of her doctoral dissertation titled, Unveiling the Stories of South Asian Women Leaders: Navigating Barriers and Harnessing Cultural Capital to Forge New Pathways.

Dr. Bains conducted a qualitative phenomenological study examining the lived experiences of 11 South Asian women serving in executive leadership roles (e.g., president, chancellor, dean) across colleges and universities in the United States. Using semi-structured in-depth interviews,she examined how these leaders navigated complex organizational environments while drawing upon forms of cultural wealth that traditional leadership research has often overlooked.

Her research offers two notable contributions to educational leadership scholarship. First, it brings visibility to South Asian women, one of the fastest-growing yet understudied populations within higher education leadership. Second, by applying Community Cultural Wealth theory to executive leadership, Dr. Bains reframes cultural identity as a leadership asset rather than a barrier. Her analysis revealed that ancestral wisdom, family values, and collectivist traditions consistently shaped resilience, empathy, adaptability, and purpose-driven leadership among the women she studied.

“Much of the existing research tells us why women struggle to advance,” says Dr. Bains. “I wanted to understand what helped these women succeed, and what we could learn from their experiences to better develop future leaders.”

Through a rigorous analysis of participants’ lived experiences, Dr. Bains uncovered a consistent pattern: leadership development often began long before these women assumed executive roles, shaped by values rooted in family, culture, and community as much as by formal leadership experiences.

As one participant reflected, “Nothing can stop you if you try hard enough,” a lesson inherited from her parents’ belief in education, service, and creating positive change. Another described culture as a lifelong influence, explaining, “We are wedded to our culture… There are multiple cultural experiences that define us.” Collectively, these findings challenge conventional leadership models that prioritize technical competencies while overlooking the formative influence of cultural identity and lived experience.

Dr. Bains believes these findings invite institutions to rethink how leadership potential is identified and developed. Rather than viewing culture as something leaders leave behind, her research suggests it should be recognized as a source of resilience, collaboration, and ethical decision-making. Leadership development programs, she argues, can become more effective by recognizing the cultural knowledge, community relationships, and lived experiences that leaders already possess.

Building on this research, Dr. Bains has continued expanding this line of scholarship through conference presentations, peer-reviewed publications, and invited contributions focused on women’s leadership, cultural capital, and higher education. By engaging both scholarly and practitioner audiences, her work is helping broaden conversations about how institutions can

develop more inclusive leadership pathways by recognizing strengths that traditional leadership

models often overlook.

By shifting the conversation from barriers to strengths, Dr. Bains’ scholarship challenges institutions to reconsider how leadership potential is recognized and developed. Her research demonstrates that cultural identity, family, and community are not peripheral influences but integral components of effective leadership. As organizations seek to cultivate stronger leadership pipelines, her work offers a timely and evidence-based framework for recognizing the cultural assets that future leaders already possess.