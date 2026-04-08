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Rohan Khatau Leads Launch of Rivali Park 2, Strengthening CCI Projects Infrastructure Portfolio

Rohan Khatau Leads Launch of Rivali Park 2, Strengthening CCI Projects’ Infrastructure Portfolio

Rohan Khatau of CCI Projects leads a sustainable, tech-driven real estate shift focusing on community-centric, mid-income housing at Rivali Park 2.

New Delhi [India], April 08: The real estate sector is facing a new reality where innovation, sustainability and the changing tastes of buyers are influencing the industry as we enter FY 2027. These developments provide a fresh challenge to developers to re-invent.

Trends that will propel real estate in 2026 highlight a dynamic, adaptive and customer centric industry. As developers, we are to be responsive and to be innovative in creating spaces that do not just meet the changing buyer expectations but also lead to future living.

To Rohan Khatau, the future of real estate lies in teamwork. Technology providers, developers, and the government should collaborate to resolve such critical issues as affordability, infrastructure disparities, and regulatory delays.

He believes that through collective efforts, smarter, faster and more inclusive solutions in housing would be possible. He does not just build buildings but develops sustainable urban ecosystems which are practical, secure and community based.

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Sustainability is slowly ceasing to be a buzzword. Rohan Khatau says it is rapidly becoming a norm in the development of real estate. The needs of policies, increased awareness by the buyer towards sustainability and cost saving of green construction in the long run will compel the developers to consider green construction practices and energy saving technologies as an aspect of their new operating procedures.

The element of connectivity still drives real estate decision-making. Buyers are seeking homes with better mobility and accessibility with the development of major infrastructure such as coastal roads and intercity tunnels. The location to metro stations, highways and cultural centers is a great addition.

Home buying sentiment has now shifted upwards than ever before. It is imperative, people seek comfort packed in luxury. The strong demand, combined with conscious designs and comfortable living is a factor that has emerged out of the concept of integrated community developments. All needs are locked in one gateway community, which eases burden on long route transport and saves on time.

Rohan Khatau, the director of CCI Projects is committed to offering quality, aspirational mid-income housing, trust, and practical leadership in the real estate business. The company has been investing in middle-income families housing not as a trend, but due to the fact that the demand remains stable. In his case, affordable housing is a factual contribution to the expansion of the overall growth.

We do not simply erect houses, we construct communities, and the reason is a philosophy he has followed all his life. To Khatau, only the life after families move in matters as the real measure of the success.

That has taken its most recent form in the form of Rivali Park 2, a gated community in the center of Borivali representing what he refers to as a new start of the company.

CCI Projects has made a strategic investment in the holistic brand refresh in a new umbrella of the current and future stage – Rivali Park 2. It includes visual identity, on-ground experience, digital campaigns, and sales ecosystem upgrades as a part of the brand revamp. Although the amount invested is a secret, fully developed customer experience centre, show apartments which are beautifully designed, media production and a 360 integrated marketing campaign in a wide range of online/offline mediums.

Rivali Park 2 is unique in the sense that it is structured in the perspective of the residents. Mr.Rohan has taken into account the way people fill their houses, travel between personal and communal spheres and how they communicate with the environment.

The residences of Rivali Park 2 are meant to adjust to their inhabitants instead of correcting them into a singular design. The floor plans are not crowded to the extent that living space is sacrificed to accommodate work or study space. The kitchens have natural access to the dining and social areas and thus the family life is not divided into segments.

Balconies have been planned to work as part of daily life. They are intimate, convenient and transparent to an extent that one feels connected to the outdoors. The homes are filled with a sense of silent comfort with all the daylight and natural ventilation, which is fitting to the hectic pace of Mumbai.

Rohan Khatau encourages people to believe that Indian real estate is not a square-foot delivery game anymore, it is a game of making ecosystems in which people can flourish. His company is powered by sustainability, innovation, inclusive growth and determination and his company is molding the future of Indian real estate.

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