Role Reversal in IT: How an Indian Software Engineer Made Coders into Managers with AI, and the code is written faster

Satyashil Awadhare developed an AI tool to increase large company’s revenue and help developers manage and build a strategy for working with AI instead of constantly writing code.

In August 2025, GitHub CEO Thomas Dumke declared “Embrace AI or get out”. According to his forecast, over the next two to five years, up to 90% of the code will be written by AI assistants, and the role of developers will shift towards architecture, task setting and quality control. This statement predictably triggered a lot of discussions in the industry: will engineers actually not be coders but conductors of smart systems?

Answers to questions like these are known by someone who has made many tools himself and knows how they work. Satyashil Awadhare is an engineer with over twenty years of experience, and now he is leading key AI initiatives at Google Play. He produced an artificial intelligence tool that does the routine code writing, so the engineer is more of a manager and less of a programmer who just generated an AI tool.

Artificial intelligence replaces or balances?

AI tools are increasingly demonstrating how artificial intelligence takes over routine engineering tasks, while humans evolve into architects of large-scale systems managing billions in revenue. One of the tools developed by Satyashil Awadhare alone generated an additional revenue increase of more than two hundred million dollars for the company he works for.

When discussing the evolution of the engineering profession, it is important to look not only at abstract ideas, but at concrete data and measurable results. One of Awadhare’s most illustrative projects is an AI initiative that exemplifies how modern engineers operate at the intersection of technology, business, and artificial intelligence. The project focused on minimising delays in processing game-related events on Google Play App Store and enabling near real-time updates for developers and users worldwide.

“When we started working on the AI Project, the main problem was the delay in processing Game related content. Game developers submitted game-related content, but too much time passed between the submission and the appearance of the event in the store, and this directly reduced user engagement,” Awadhare commented.

Developers led by Satyashil decided to combine disparate internal and external systems into a single AI-native tool that processes events in almost real time. This required complex integration and process refinement on a scale of billions of users.

The AI-enabled project made it possible to scale operations tenfold and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in additional profitability for Google Play. Designed as part of the company’s core infrastructure, the system functions as the brain of its marketing ecosystem, autonomously driving value through AI and automation. Engineers define and supervise the ecosystem, while the tool independently performs its core operations, reinforcing the strategic importance of engineering work.

The new identity of an AI Engineer in the industry

This is exactly what experts are talking about today when they describe the transformation of developers into architects and strategists focused on delivering real results. Specialists who are able to build systems that truly work gain not only new roles, but also recognition within the industry.

Satyashil Awadhare follows this path consistently. This approach led him to become one of approximately 350 professionals worldwide to hold the elite Salesforce Certified Technical Architect (CTA) credential, a certification achieved by fewer than 10% of candidates. It confirms his capacity to design and scale complex enterprise systems at a global level.

In addition, Satyashil has earned more than 18 professional certifications, reflecting his commitment to continuous learning in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. His expertise is further validated by membership in recognised professional communities, including IEEE and Hackathon Raptors. He has also received the prestigious Cases&Faces award for outstanding achievements in Engineering, recognising impactful contributions to technology and innovation.

Satyashil actively shares knowledge as a speaker at industry forums such as the Odaseva Data Innovation Forum. He is also an active user of social nets and hosts a technology-focused podcast on YouTube, where he discusses architecture, system design, and implementation practices, reaching thousands of engaged listeners.

What awaits AI engineers next?

Satyashil’s project is starting a trend that the value of engineers of the future is not to write thousands of lines of code by yourself, but to design a system, define AI goals, and manage the quality of results. The expert is going to use technology to build a better society where technology drives humanity’s development positively through artificial intelligence, robotics and software in general. He has published papers like “Technical Debt in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Methods of Its Forecasting”, “Maturity Metrics for Engineering Teams in AI-First Application-Development Projects”, and “Vertical AI Platforms as a Source of Competitive Advantage for Industry-Specific SaaS” to pass on his knowledge to future generations of engineers in the field of AI. Satyashil also has a monograph about the AI Revolution in SaaS, which was published in ‘The American Journal of Engineering and Technology’. Over the next few years, there will finally be a shift in the developer profession: value will be measured not by the number of lines written, but by the ability to connect AI, business, and users into a single strategy.

The future is for those who, like Satyashil, can not only design technologies but also contemplate their impact on millions of people. And if we find the words “Embrace AI or get out” confrontational, Awadhare’s experience suggests that those who answer the challenge will not only keep their profession, but they will find there will be a new, broader definition of their roles for the leaders and architects of the digital age.

