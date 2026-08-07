Same robots, different plants: How Pavan Vamsi Chalavadi delivers deployment at scale at GM

A General Motors systems engineer on solving the consistency problem in robotic material automation in Manufacturing

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According to ABB Robotics’ Automotive Manufacturing Outlook Survey, 31% of automotive manufacturers now identify increased investment in robotics as their key response to rising costs and competitive pressures. Yet buying robots turns out to be the easy part. A harder question, one that the survey’s headline numbers don’t capture, is how to deploy them consistently across multiple factories without every plant reinventing the process from scratch.

Pavan Vamsi Chalavadi, a systems engineer in the Manufacturing Sector, works on a centralized fleet manager, an internal platform, built and maintained by a large cross-functional engineering organization, designed to standardize robotic deployment across production facilities. He sits within the platform’s deployment group engineers, the team responsible for configuring the system to each site’s requirements and rolling it out, and he leads a small team inside that group. As the platform progresses from initial sites into a growing number of plants with plans for wider adoption over the coming years, the project offers a close-up look at what it takes to move from simply owning the hardware, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and other automated material-handling equipment, to actually putting it to work at scale.

Multiple facilities, diverse operational strategies

In manufacturing, material automation, the use of robots to move parts and supplies across a production facility, is a growing priority. But as Chalavadi’s own experience at a Manufacturing industry confirms, the industry suffers from wildly inconsistent approaches to deploying these robotic systems.

The inconsistency is driven less by a single plant configuring identical robots in its own way and more by what each site is actually working with: a mix of robots from different vendors, each handling a different blend of tasks. Those two variables, vendor fragmentation and task variety, are what push configurations apart from one facility to the next. The result is that what works at one site doesn’t transfer easily to another.

When deployment methods vary from plant to plant, the cumulative cost across such a large network is difficult to ignore. Chalavadi and his team set out to solve this with a centralized fleet manager – a single software platform from which robotic fleets can be controlled, monitored, and deployed regardless of which facility they operate in.

“Material automation sounds straightforward until you realize every plant has its own way of handling robot deployment,” Chalavadi explains. “One site might configure a fleet completely differently from another, even though they’re solving the same logistics problem. We set out to build a single system that removes that fragmentation.”

Factory floors before whiteboards

Chalavadi’s path into this niche of manufacturing robotics started with a computer science degree in India, which gave him a strong technical foundation. Rather than heading straight into a purely software-focused role, he took an industrial detour: a position at Hyundai Mobis, where he gained hands-on manufacturing and industrial experience.

After Hyundai Mobis, he moved to the United States to pursue a master’s degree at Eastern Illinois University. By his own account, the academic work strengthened his research and problem-solving skills – capabilities he now applies daily to the fleet manager project in manufacturing sector, where understanding both the software and the physical production environment matters equally.

“Working on the factory side early in my career was probably the best education I got,” he says. “You learn very quickly that a solution only matters if it works at 2 a.m. on a Friday when nobody’s around to babysit it.”

One control point for every robot on every floor

The fleet manager’s core job is coordination. In a production plant where multiple autonomous robots operate simultaneously, something must orchestrate who goes where and when. Without that centralized logic, deployment remains a local, ad hoc process and that’s the inconsistency the platform is designed to eliminate.

Building it requires working across disciplines. Chalavadi’s team collaborates with cross-functional groups to establish communication between systems and solve deployment problems as they arise. Regular tech sessions that he organizes give team members a space to walk through live challenges and share what they’ve learned. He also writes and maintains internal documentation on solutions and application details, so that institutional knowledge doesn’t depend on any single person’s memory.

“We spend a lot of time making sure that what we learn at one plant gets written down properly,” he adds. “If a fix only exists in one engineer’s head, it’s not really a fix – it’s a risk.”

From low number to high scaling

Chalavadi is candid about the difficulties still ahead. Scaling from a handful of sites to a full network is not simply a multiplication exercise – it’s a different engineering problem altogether, one that demands the platform work reliably across varied conditions and configurations.

“You have to design for the messiest possible environment, not the cleanest one,” he notes. “That’s the part that keeps you honest.”

For an industry now racing to get more robots onto more factory floors, the bottleneck may turn out to be less about what robots can do and more about how efficiently they can be deployed at scale. Chalavadi’s work reflects a growing view that deployment itself deserves dedicated tooling, standards, and engineering talent, rather than being treated as an afterthought handled site by site. Whether that approach becomes a wider template will depend on the results the platform delivers as it expands, but the early deployments suggest they are a problem worth solving on its own terms.