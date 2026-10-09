Sandhra Sageer on why megaprojects live or die by how their teams communicate

Working on Seattle's Sound Transit projects ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and several light-rail lines, Indian communications professional on why megaprojects fail when their teams work from different pictures of the same plan.

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India’s most ambitious metro projects rarely fail for want of engineering. The Mumbai authorities recently decided to send the Metro Line 14 project back for revision after experts from IIT Bombay identified shortcomings in the passenger flow estimates, the financial model, and the integration of the future line with other transportation systems. This case has shown that the success of infrastructure projects depends not only on engineering solutions, but also on how effectively coordination is organized among the dozens of stakeholders involved in the process.

Sandhra Pullarkkattu Sageer works at that seam. An Activation Communications Coordinator at Sound Transit through RailPros, she turns the language of civil systems and testing teams into something the people who make decisions can act on. We spoke with her, as an Indian professional inside one of the more demanding transit programmes in the United States, about why communication has become part of the infrastructure itself, and where projects lose time before a single train runs.

Sandhra, Mumbai returning Metro Line 14 for revision shows even a solid concept can unravel. You coordinate internal communications across major light-rail programmes at Sound Transit. How often do such delays trace back to coordination between teams rather than the engineering?

I consider this to be a problem that all large transit projects have in common, although the projects themselves may differ quite significantly. All projects have unique characteristics, specific engineering needs, operational environment, regulations, and scope. But the one thing that remains unchanged is that large-scale projects engage many groups, each contingent responsible for a specific aspect of the process.

The insufficient or delayed information can lead to the small issues evolving into bigger problems and jeopardizing the entire project. While the public eye focuses on the technical aspect like engineering or construction, the actual success of a project depends on cooperation and collaboration among engineers, contractors, regulators, operators, and leadership. Effective communication plays a major role in project success because it helps teams avoid mistakes.

A large part of your role is translation, reshaping what the civil, systems and testing teams produce into speaking points and decks for chief-executive briefings. Why is that so central to keeping a project on track?

Activation communication is much more than translating technical language. As a project moves toward passenger service, different teams need a clear understanding of readiness status, testing progress, open items, operational impacts, and potential risks. My role is to present that information in a way that is meaningful for each audience – from engineers and operations teams to executive leadership. When everyone is working from the same picture, decisions are made faster and the activation process stays on track.

As the OP54 lead for the Crosslake extension, you held readiness documentation together with the federal regulator that clears a line to carry passengers, and thorough documentation led to a positive result. How do you build a working relationship with a regulator under pressure?

You give both sides one view of the facts, and it is harder than it sounds. When I came on, hundreds of documents were moving back and forth, and nobody could say what had been submitted, what was reviewed, or what was still in someone’s inbox. So the same file got requested twice, and two people would answer one question in different ways. Messages crossed, and each one chipped away at trust, because of a regulator that reads less like a busy team than one that has lost the thread.

None of it was really disagreement. It was uncertain, and under a deadline that becomes lost time you cannot get back. What fixed it was almost boringly simple: one place both sides could open to see exactly where every document stood. After that, the follow-ups stopped, the review ran on evidence, and the relationship steadied on its own. It mattered all the more because Crosslake runs light rail across a floating bridge for the first time anywhere, and a world first has no precedent to lean on, so far more must be explained from scratch.

Beyond the extensions, you helped coordinate PRIME-related communications and support and World Cup readiness tracking and reporting. How did the world’s largest sporting event change the task?

It shifted the focus from delivering individual projects to preparing the entire agency. I supported communication for World Cup readiness meetings, shared updates across teams, helped coordinate tabletop exercises, supported staff and ambassador training, and prepared weekly leadership reports. The goal was not only to monitor readiness, but also to make sure employees felt informed, prepared, and ready to welcome the world to Seattle. By keeping information clear and consistent across the organization, we helped the agency stay coordinated as it prepared for one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Given how varied your work has been, if you had to name one thing that makes a project of this scale more likely to succeed, what would it be?

Start thinking about communication as early as you think about engineering. Communication is also what shapes how people perceive the project. It affects whether teams see the same risks, understand the same priorities, and feel the same urgency around readiness.