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Satyabrata Pradhan on How Software Defined Vehicles Are Reshaping Automotive Engineering

Satyabrata Pradhan on How Software Defined Vehicles Are Reshaping Automotive Engineering

The automotive industry is transitioning to software-defined vehicles, using modular architectures, AI-driven validation, and model-based engineering to enhance performance and scalability.

Automobile industry is undergoing the biggest technological change since its inception. Over a century, the capabilities of vehicles were limited mostly by mechanical engineering and hardware. Software today is the driving force that generates new developments present today in modern cars. Cars are turning into a digital experience over a mechanical one and more sophisticated driver assistant systems and connectivity are becoming the standard, as well as over-the-air software updates.

This kind of transformation leads to the development of software-defined vehicles that forms a new type of automobile that achieves its driving dynamics and performance space through utilization of software based systems that can be updated by the manufacturers throughout the operation of the vehicle. The change has drawn a lot of attention in the automotive sector as it is not only affecting the design of the products but also the coordination of the safety validation suppliers in their cybersecurity management and after sale software support. The automotive industry is faced with two conflicting demands in which automakers want to introduce more digital capabilities without altering the hardware design and development processes.

The automotive industry investigates various architectural solutions which can enable this technological transition. A recent article, authored by the automotive systems engineer Satyabrata Pradhan, addresses the issue of whether modular architecture, AI-based validation and model-based systems engineering is applicable in the face of vehicle complexity that is rapidly growing due to software-controlled vehicles. The research question is whether the techniques can be used to improve reliability and scalability and development efficiency as automotive systems are going to be increasingly software-based.

The shift to software-defined vehicles presents a number of new engineering challenges, which need to be overcome. The present automobiles are dependent on dozens to dozens of electronic control units depending on the particular automobile functions that the control unit should control i.e. engine control, and braking, infotainment and driver support systems. The augmented capabilities of the vehicles have given rise to decentralized systems, which generate complex wiring requirements as well as integration issues of the systems. Another solution proposed by the SDV model is in which the computing architecture is centralized or zonal with high-performance processors replacing the control of many different vehicle functions with software layers rather than single and isolated hardware modules.

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Pradhan paper discusses the potential to overcome the existing challenges by providing the modular zonal architectures with the capability to transform the vehicle electronics to central computing systems. The paper demonstrates that these architectures have the ability to minimize wiring requirements and that software can be executed across subsystems of a vehicle but the yields are dependent on how the system is implemented. Research results show that modular architectures are superior to traditional ECU-intensive architectures because they have been proven under the desired indicators of reliability and maintainability under specific conditions and not under a generalized result across all vehicles.

The research question is whether the over-the-air software updates can enable the manufacturers to offer them the opportunity to deliver new features in the vehicle, in addition to new security patches and system upgrades, once the vehicle has been launched. OTA capability is the key system component in software-defined vehicles since it allows users to update their software without having to go to a service center. The article discusses how the C-V2X and 5G high-speed connectivity technologies will enable running vehicles to update their software significantly quicker. The study analyses two areas by assessing the contribution of artificial intelligence to the software verification procedure of a car system and how they impact the system design. They have always been carried out in pre-designed format with the aim of testing and performing validation tasks by engineers through test scripts. The manual testing process is not easy to test all the potential operating scenarios because vehicle software currently consists of complex features that may be seen in autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems. The paper is a test of the hypothesis, are AI-assisted validation techniques able to detect defects and edge-case behaviours which standard scripted testing processes will not detect. The research demonstrated comparative experiments involving AI-based validation methods achieved higher defect detecting performance compared to the traditional scripted tests and took shorter testing times in the research testing. Model-based systems engineering (MBSE) is an important research component of the study. MBSE enables engineering teams to develop system requirements, architecture models, and testing workflows using the unified modeling environments as opposed to having individual documentation systems.

This study shows that by having model-based systems engineering and automated testing systems of their overall automotive systems, companies can be capable of enhancing their requirements tracking and certification process. Such practices are revealed to be one of the frameworks that could be implemented by companies in order to meet the rising demands of emerging software-defined cars. Such solutions will enhance the stability of the systems and shorten the time taken to roll out the systems to the users but such solutions will only be embraced by various manufacturers based on their platform architecture and the network of suppliers and based on their own regulatory needs. Scholars of this project strive to come up with engineering solutions that could be used to handle industrial problems. Automobile makers are expected to come up with systems that are able to get better through new software and autopilot systems without compromising the required safety standards. Engineers and system architects involved in next-generation vehicle platforms put their efforts in coming up with technologies that will allow the systems to be reliable in handling the mounting demands of intricate digital worlds. The transition to software-defined vehicles, however, is not easy, as it is seen by industry observers, both technically and operationally. OTA updates and centralized systems and AI-based validation systems are beneficial to users, yet pose risks that impact cybersecurity and certification processes and supplier interactions and extended system maintenance. The manufacturing industry needs to respond to two goals, which are the development of software, which will provide the system components with an increased level of flexibility and the possibility to sustain the level of safety and control the engineering needs of all vehicle parts.

The study is part of a bigger industry project that seeks to apply software engineering in all phases of development of automotive products. Pradhan has worked in automotive embedded systems whereby he has engaged in automotive vehicle development and automotive vehicle validation programs of automotive vehicle electronics and automotive vehicle driver assistance systems and automotive vehicle embedded software components.

The successful implementation of any specific framework by users will be determined by its effectiveness in functioning in real production engineering environment once it has been tested in controlled assessment environments. The software has become a part and parcel of automotive design as it is currently the main course that leads to the development of the industry. The architectural decisions that designers make at the beginning of their work will determine all aspects of the vehicle performance that are inclusive of safety and serviceability and upgradeability and lifecycle management.

The car industry has been moving towards a connected and software-defined base that encourages the existing research to develop scalable vehicle-architecture and automatic validation systems to explore the major aspects that constitute system adaptability and safety and maintenance demands and performance efficiency throughout the entire lifecycle.

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