Shaikh Irfan and the expanding role of AI in modern cyber defense

AI is transforming cybersecurity, while experts like Shaikh Irfan combine threat intelligence, research, and risk management to strengthen defenses.

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AI is changing the nature of the cybersecurity landscape with the digital economy revolution.AI is redefining cybersecurity in tandem with the digital economy transformation. But security teams are not only battling against the stereotypical class of malware, stolen credentials and network attacks. Today they are exposed to adaptive phishing, automated reconnaissance, social engineering with AI and more and more complex attacks on vulnerabilities. This shift puts threat intelligence professionals, threat management experts, SOC operations personnel and AI-driven detection experts at the forefront of the enterprise resiliency efforts.

There are new classes of cybersecurity experts: operational, like Shaikh Irfan, who focuses on threat intelligence, vulnerability management, SOC operations, incident response and AI for cybersecurity; and researchers. He specializes in enterprise security monitoring, vulnerability assessment, risk management and phishing detection research and innovation in cyber security.

This transformation towards AI in cyber defence is not a passing fad; it’s a trend that’s not going anywhere any time soon. It’s a declaration of a more basic operating requirement. There is a vast amount of security telemetry generated by businesses and enterprises from their endpoint, cloud based systems, identity platforms, network infrastructure and business applications. Traditional security flows may have difficulties to distinguish high risk activities from noise. AI and machine learning can assist with alert prioritization, phishing detection and red flag identification and help with quicker triage.

Yet Irfan’s area of focus also highlights an important reality: AI is not a replacement for cybersecurity judgment. It is a force multiplier. For cybersecurity teams, AI must be governed, tested, and monitored with the same rigor as any other critical enterprise technology. Effective AI-driven security depends not only on algorithms, but also on strong data quality, operational context, analyst oversight, and risk-aware implementation.

One of the clearest examples is phishing detection. Phishing remains one of the most persistent entry points for cyberattacks because it targets both technology and human behavior. Irfan’s research interest in “Enhancing Email Security Through Accurate Phishing Detection Using Deep Transformer Models” aligns with a broader movement in cybersecurity research: using natural language processing and transformer-based models to identify suspicious language patterns, impersonation attempts, malicious intent, and contextual red flags that rule-based filters may miss.

This research direction is especially relevant as attackers adopt more polished and personalized phishing techniques. AI-generated messages can reduce spelling errors, mimic executive tone, and adapt to regional or organizational context. As a result, phishing defense increasingly requires layered detection: technical controls, user awareness, identity protection, behavioral analytics, and machine learning models capable of understanding context rather than simply matching known signatures.

Irfan’s professional background in vulnerability management is equally significant. The modern vulnerability landscape has moved beyond patching based only on severity scores. Security teams must now prioritize vulnerabilities according to exploitability, asset criticality, exposure, threat actor behavior, and business risk. For enterprise defenders, this reinforces the value of intelligence-led remediation, where organizations focus first on the vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited and most likely to affect critical systems.

Threat intelligence also plays a growing role in modern security operations. In mature organizations, threat intelligence is not simply a feed of indicators. It is a decision-making function that helps SOC teams understand adversary behavior, map tactics and techniques, prioritize detections, and guide incident response. Irfan’s experience across SOC operations and threat intelligence places him at the intersection of monitoring, analysis, and response — where cyber defense becomes both technical and strategic.

His research portfolio further reflects the convergence of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and risk analytics. His listed work includes studies on AI-driven credit scoring, machine learning for financial fraud transaction identification, and transformer-based phishing detection. Together, these topics show how cybersecurity research is expanding beyond perimeter defense into fraud prevention, digital trust, financial risk, and automated decision-making.

Industry recognition has followed this trajectory. Irfan has been recognized through the Global InfoSec Awards 2026 and received a Bronze Winner distinction from the Globee Awards for Achievement. These honors reflect his contributions to cybersecurity practice, research, innovation, and professional service.

Beyond awards, Irfan’s judging and reviewer activities point to another important dimension of cybersecurity leadership: contribution to professional standards. Judges and reviewers help evaluate innovation, assess research quality, and support credibility across the cybersecurity ecosystem. In a field where exaggerated claims are common, peer review and structured evaluation remain essential.

The future of cybersecurity will depend on professionals who can connect research, operations, and risk management. AI will accelerate detection, but it will also accelerate attacks. Vulnerability management will become more intelligence-driven. SOC teams will increasingly rely on automation, but human judgment will remain essential. Phishing defense will require models that understand language, behavior, and deception.

Shaikh Irfan’s work sits within that changing landscape. His profile reflects a broader industry reality: modern cyber defense is no longer defined by isolated tools or reactive controls. It is defined by the ability to combine intelligence, research, AI, operational discipline, and risk-based decision-making into a security program capable of adapting as fast as the threats it faces.

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