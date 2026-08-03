She carries the sacred wherever she goes: The woman who made major cities places of Healing Natasha of Tantra Nandini receives Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar 2026

India's oldest healing traditions are finding, in practitioners like Natasha, their most capable contemporary custodians.

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There is a particular kind of traveller who profoundly transforms the cities she visits — arriving with something intangible in hand and leaving behind a newfound grace in the lives of those she encounters. Natasha, Senior Practitioner and the guiding intelligence behind Tantra Nandini, embodies this extraordinary spirit. The healing she brings to many across the globe and throughout India is one of the oldest and most carefully designed sciences of human change that the civilisation has produced.

One of the world’s most accomplished practitioners of this ancient discipline was awarded formal recognition for her efforts of preserving the integrity of this discipline while also extending its reach at Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar 2026, Bengaluru in association with Karnataka Tourism. She was recognized for her expertise in ancient tantra healing, and her unique skill and deep intuition of creating highly individualised tantra retreats that connect the modern person to those places and moments where they feel drained and disconnected, and take them where they need to go and discover a new sense of purpose they are ready for.

The award was presented by Shilpa Shetty Kundra: actor, entrepreneur, and one of India’s most enduring and credible advocates for yoga and holistic wellness — a woman who has championed the proposition that the ancient sciences of the body and mind are living systems meant to be deeply inhabited, practised, and transmitted. Her presence at the ceremony was a powerful and authentic statement of philosophical kinship.

To understand why this recognition matters, one must fully embrace the authentic essence of tantra. Rising above popular cultural mythology, tantra stands at its philosophical core as one of the most sophisticated systems of consciousness science that human civilisation has produced — a living body of knowledge, estimated to be over three thousand years old, deeply concerned with the nature of awareness itself, the architecture of the human energy body, and the conditions under which the individual self may dissolve its accumulated constrictions to encounter its own vastness.

A Chemistry graduate from the University of Delhi, Natasha arrived at this discipline through rigorous seeking rather than inherited tradition. Her foundational training was completed in Rishikesh — the northern Indian town that has long served as a crucible for serious yoga and healing study. She subsequently completed a Tantra Yatra Diksha and a certified programme in the art of tantra healing and sacred facilitation through Tantra Nandini, acquiring both the lineage and the framework to practise with authority.

That authority has since carried her across the vast majority of significant cities in India — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh and beyond — and internationally to Dubai, the Maldives, and Bali. Natasha carries from these vibrant urban centres something beyond a schedule of sessions. A devoted student of history, nature, and living culture, she walks through ancient monuments and archaeological sites with the same quality of unhurried attention she brings to the healing room — lingering in the textures of a civilisation, absorbing the particular rhythm of a people, and sitting with the food of a region as an act of genuine cultural communion rather than mere sustenance. Tantra, she has said, gave her a new life — opening the world to her in ways she had never anticipated, and continuously deepening the quality of presence that her work both demands and, in return, rewards.

Natasha’s retreat design represents, arguably, her most distinctive contribution to the evolution of tantra as a contemporary healing discipline. She does not merely offer programmes; she architects experiences — and the distinction carries the full weight of the philosophy behind it. Each retreat is constructed in intimate response to a specific individual’s emotional landscape, their chakra configuration, and the particular quality of longing or seeking that has brought them, finally, to the threshold of this work.

Founded in 2020, Tantra Nandini operates as a premium, private tantra healing practice with a presence across most of India’s major cities and worldwide. It is, at this point in India’s wellness evolution, one of the most trusted names in authentic tantra delivery — a practice that has maintained its pure integrity through years of evolving wellness trends, anchored firmly by those with a genuine lineage in the tradition.

The Udyog Yogdaan Puraskar, presented by a wellness icon whose decades-long dedication beautifully harmonises ancient practices with modern lives, served as a fitting frame for this recognition — a reminder that India’s oldest healing traditions are finding, in practitioners like Natasha, their most capable contemporary custodians.

Looking ahead, Natasha remains committed to preserving the authenticity of the ancient tantric tradition while making its philosophy meaningful for the modern world. Through Tantra Nandini, she continues to design deeply personalised healing experiences and retreats that honour the integrity of the practice while responding to the emotional and spiritual needs of contemporary seekers. Her work across India and internationally reflects a quiet but enduring vision: to create moments where individuals can reconnect with themselves, restore inner balance, and experience transformation through one of India’s oldest living systems of holistic wellbeing.