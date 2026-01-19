Home

Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger Shifts in India’s Appliance Manufacturing

Shree Khatuji's shift to a public limited company reflects the formalization and scaling of India’s home-appliance manufacturing and supply chains.

With the Indian home-appliance market growing, and brands in the country increasingly localizing, the silent restructuring of the four-decade-old OEM is a pointer to the reorganization of the supply chains to scale and reliability.

The home-appliance industry in India is experiencing a stable transition. The increasing incomes, expanded electrification, and increased consumption in the non-metro cities is leading to the continued demand of household appliances. Analysts reckon that the home-appliance market, which is already one of the fastest-growing in the world, will keep expanding at a moderate yet steady rate in the remaining part of the decade in India, with both first-time purchasers and repeat-upgraders.

Such a demand spurt is forcing large consumer-electronics brands to reinforce domestic production. OEMs have become more central than ever as policy incentives to localization and supply-chain resilience have become a strategic priority.

It is in this dynamic environment that one of the long time manufacturers has been able to restructure itself quietly. Four decades after its inception, Shree Khatuji Industries has restructured itself into Shree Khatuji Appliances Limited which is a public-limited structure, which generally indicates the willingness to operate at a larger scale, greater governance, and wider stakeholder involvement.

A long-time ODM & OEM adapting to a changing landscape

Shree Khatuji has spent much of its history as a behind-the-scenes producer for India’s leading appliance brands. Its facilities in Himachal Pradesh — three units together covering roughly 150,000 sq. ft. — have supplied products such as irons, fans and kitchen appliances to several well-known consumer brands including Havells, Bajaj, Orient Electric, Reliance and many others.

The company’s growth has been steady rather than flashy. Over the last four years, it has maintained a compound annual growth rate of around 32%, supported by rising OEM demand and capacity expansion. While the company rarely publicises these numbers, the shift to a public-limited structure underscores that the business has reached an operational scale where a more formal corporate architecture is beneficial.

“For a company that has largely operated behind the scenes as an OEM, this step is about preparedness—stronger governance, better alignment with our partners, and readiness for the next phase of manufacturing growth”, says Tarrush Gupta, Managing Director at the company.

Why the timing matters

The broader industry context explains why the move is noteworthy. Appliance brands are under pressure to localize sourcing, reduce lead times, and ensure consistent supply as consumption patterns shift across India. OEM partners capable of high-volume, quality-driven manufacturing have become essential in this equation.

At the same time, mid-sized manufacturers are increasingly exploring more structured governance models to participate in larger supply contracts, attract investment, or expand capacity. Shree Khatuji’s transition fits this pattern — a reflection of how traditional industrial units are formalizing in response to a maturing market.

A signal for how the sector is evolving

Rather than a rebranding exercise, the new identity — Shree Khatuji Appliances Limited — aligns the company more closely with the sector it has served for decades. It suggests an intention to deepen capabilities in categories where OEM dependence is strong, and where demand is expected to rise with expanding household penetration.

As India’s appliance market continues to grow and diversify, companies that have spent years in the background of brand-led supply chains are beginning to take on more prominent roles. Shree Khatuji’s shift to a public-limited structure is one such example — a quiet, measured step that mirrors the broader evolution of India’s manufacturing ecosystem.

