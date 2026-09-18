How simplilearn is positioning AI engineering and cybersecurity as the new core of digital education

Simplilearn is a global platform for professional and technical education. It offers training across fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, and project management. The platform works with professionals and enterprises to build job-ready skills through hands-on, practical learning.

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India’s digital growth is racing ahead, and that speed comes at a cost. Cyberattacks are rising fast, faster than the country’s defenses can keep up with. Against this backdrop, Simplilearn, a global platform for online professional education, is highlighting its cybersecurity courses and AI engineer courses as two of the most relevant skill paths for India’s workforce right now.

The numbers are scary enough to ignore. CERT-In logged 2.04 million cyber incidents in 2024. Two years before that, it was 1.39 million. Almost double. Parliament has since been told the real count is even worse, pushing close to 2.58 million by October 2025. None of this is slowing the country down, though. Roughly 21 billion transactions moved through UPI in December 2025 alone, worth more than Rs. 27 lakh crore. That’s 21 billion chances for something to go wrong.

This threat doesn’t stop at India’s borders either. The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 found that 87 percent of organizations surveyed flagged AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk of the past year. Given how aggressively India has rolled out digital infrastructure, from UPI to cloud-first government services, it’s standing right in the eye of that storm.

A Strategic Frontier, Not Just a Technical One

Cybersecurity in India has broken out of the server room. It runs through banking now, through healthcare, defense, the everyday government services millions of people rely on without even thinking about it. A breach isn’t some minor IT glitch anymore. It can freeze payments, expose citizen data, or knock out public services overnight. That’s why this conversation has stormed into boardrooms and policy chambers now, not just IT help desks.

AI raises the stakes even further. It’s no longer waiting in the wings; it’s embedded in the apps people use every single day, the fraud detection systems banks bet on, the chat tools companies now can’t function without. And that brings danger nobody saw coming just a few years ago. A poorly secured AI model can be manipulated into spilling data. A weak pipeline can become an open invitation for attackers. Yet in the same breath, AI is also the sharpest weapon security teams have, the one thing helping them catch threats before it’s too late.

The result is a loop. AI needs security to stay safe. Security increasingly leans on AI to keep up. People who understand both sides of that loop are the ones organizations are searching for.

Simplilearn built its cybersecurity courses and AI engineer courses sit right at that junction. The cybersecurity track covers network defense, ethical hacking, and risk management, the skills CERT-In’s rising incident numbers point to directly. The AI engineer track covers machine learning, deep learning, and how to build and ship real AI systems, the same systems now sitting at the center of India’s new attack surface.

A Shift in How People Plan Their Careers

Career paths used to follow a straight line. Pick a field. Climb the ladder. That model is breaking down. People now switch lanes more often. Many workers move from IT support into security. Others move from software roles into AI. Some try to hold skills in both areas at once, because job listings increasingly ask for it.

This shift shows up in how learners choose their courses too. Fewer people ask, “What is the one skill I need?” More people ask, “What set of skills will keep me safe for the next ten years?” That question often leads them to look at both security and AI training side by side.

Simplilearn built its course catalog to match this new pattern. A learner can start with the cybersecurity courses to build a strong base in defense and risk. Later, that same learner can move into the AI engineer course to learn how to build and manage AI systems. The two paths do not compete with each other. They support each other.

What Learners Actually Gain

Both programs focus on skills that map to real jobs, not just theory. The cybersecurity path walks through the tools and methods security teams actually use day to day, spotting vulnerabilities, responding when something’s already gone wrong. The AI engineer path covers the full arc of building AI systems, starting with data prep and ending with deployment.

Neither course treats these fields as abstract concepts. Learners work through practical exercises. They build projects they can show to employers. They practice with tools that mirror what real teams use inside real companies.

This hands-on style matters more now than ever. Hiring managers want proof of skill, not just a list of topics someone studied. A learner who finishes these courses walks away with something to show, not just something to say.

A Talent Gap With a Rising Cost

India’s cyber incident numbers are not slowing down, and neither is the country’s digital rollout. That gap, more threats on one side and a growing digital economy on the other, is exactly where the country’s cyber talent shortage starts to bite. CERT-In can issue alerts and advisories all day. Someone still has to act on them. Someone still has to secure the systems, audit the models, and close the gaps before attackers find them first.

The gap doesn’t close on its own, and it won’t close by accident either. It closes when people get the right training and put it to work. A security analyst who actually understands how AI systems work has an edge in this market right now. An AI engineer who knows where attackers go looking for weak spots builds safer systems from the start, not as an afterthought bolted on later. More and more, both skill sets are showing up on the same job listing, not two separate ones anymore. This is why Simplilearn frames its cybersecurity courses and AI engineer courses as two sides of the same coin.

Looking Ahead

India’s digital economy is not going to slow down to let its defenses catch up. If anything, the gap between growth and readiness looks likely to widen before it narrows. That makes the case for cyber and AI skills less about following a trend and more about closing a real, measurable shortfall.

Simplilearn plans to keep both course tracks aligned with how the threat landscape and the AI landscape actually move, not with how they looked a few years ago. The goal stays simple: give learners skills they can put to work immediately, in a market where the stakes keep climbing.

For professionals weighing their next move, the message is direct. India’s cyber incident numbers are already telling a clear story, and the country’s digital growth is not waiting for anyone to catch up. Building skill in both security and AI, through paths like Simplilearn’s cybersecurity courses and AI engineer course, gives professionals a stronger footing in a market where the risks, and the opportunities, keep growing side by side.

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn is a global platform for professional and technical education. It offers training across fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, and project management. The platform works with professionals and enterprises to build job-ready skills through hands-on, practical learning.