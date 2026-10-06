Simpolo Unveils Perspective ’26, expands surface portfolio, manufacturing footprint, and enters faucets to complete bathware solutions

Simpolo seeks to expand its portfolio, manufacturing and market relationships through Perspective ’26.

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Morbi (Gujarat), October 5: Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited presents its new surface portfolio Perspective ’26 – Expanding Horizons, in which product innovation is paired with high capacity production and advanced technology. This year’s programme was held in Rajkot and Tirupati, uniting a total of over 1,000 trade partners and architects, and offering them direct experience of Simpolo’s new manufacturing units at Maliya, Gujarat and Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh.

Two-city launch across Rajkot and Tirupati brings 1,000+ trade partners and architects closer to newly established Maliya and Naidupeta plants; new portfolio backed by India-first technologies, Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing

A product launch was held in Tirupati for around 250 trade partners and 200 Architects from across the country from South India followed by a visit to the Naidupeta plant. There, about 600 trade partners from all over India and 200 Architects were on hand, followed by a visit to Maliya facility. Two location format targeted to enhance market engagement and fortify Simpolo’s trade and architectural ecosystem.

In addition to Impero-2.0, Ricco-3.0, Impatto-2.0, Marmorica-2.0, Parquet and In & Out are part of the Perspective ’26 portfolio. The collections present new concepts in marble, stone, metal, fabric and wood designs with Chevron, Herringbone and Inlay Decor formats, and In & Out caters to the trend of indoor-outdoor living.

Simpolo’s enhanced manufacturing capabilities bolster the portfolio. With an investment of ₹770 crores, Maliya is equipped with 45,000 sq. m. per day capacity in Phase 1 with two SACMI Continua+ PCR 2180 presses, auto packing capacity of 43,000 sq. m. per day, India’s first S-module Continuous Modular Milling System with 1,200 MT per day capacity and 4,350 mm S-Layer Horizontal Dryer. The plant also features the use of digital printing, handling automation by robots, Industry 4.0 systems, R&D and quality laboratories, waste-water recycling and waste-heat recovery.

The spray dryer and the five-module continuous ball milling system have capacities of up to 1,200 MT per day at Naidupeta with an investment of ₹380 crores. In Phase 1, the production capacity of the plant is 25,000 sq. m. per day. It also includes a Digital Twin platform for real-time monitoring of production, equipment and energy consumption, India’s first and largest 5-layer horizontal dryer, 2,950mm wide and 296 metre long roller kiln and a polishing line with 74 polishing heads and 36 nano heads. Automated packing capacity: 22,000 sq. m. per day.

The sustainability initiatives involve a 4 MW rooftop solar power system, recycling waste water, harvesting rain water and using electric material handling at Naidupeta, as well as 100% waste water recycling and waste heat recovery at Maliya.

Having already mastered the field of sanitary ware, Simpolo is now entering the faucet market too, extending its portfolio of bathware to provide architects and dealers with a complete range of products from a single source. The new range is a blend of Simpolo’s design, quality and innovation with smart rimless WCs that flush silently at 360°; easy clean designs and ISI certified specifications. Available in seven ranges inspired by the world over, each of them uses components sourced around the globe and three luxury finishes: Rose Gold, Gunmetal and Chrome. The incorporation of water-saving cartridges reinforces Simpolo’s belief in sustainable solutions for everyday use.

Building an ecosystem where design, technology and manufacturing are all working together to deliver greater possibilities on a scale – the journey to two new strategic markets and introducing partners to Maliya and Naidupeta was an important milestone in their evolution, Mr. Jitendra Aghara, Chairman & Managing Director, Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited, added: “Our investments have always been about combining scale with consistency, quality and sustainability.”

“As the design expectations are getting more sophisticated, architects and consumers are looking for more freedom in design, more interesting textures, and seamless indoor-outdoor applications—this is what our new collections speak to, and what Maliya and Naidupeta have proven to have in terms of the technological and manufacturing power,” said Mr. Bharat Aghara, Chief Marketing Officer, Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited.

As differentiated and technology-based solutions for surfaces continue to grow in demand, Simpolo seeks to expand its portfolio, manufacturing and market relationships through Perspective ’26.

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