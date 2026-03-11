Home

Small-town engineer to 20 Terabytes: How one small town engineer turned into one of the quiet tech powerhouses in North America.

Piyush Tiwari was raised in a district that even the leaders of technology have never heard of. He is currently advancing 16 engineers and chief engineer at Wayfair, an AI company, and is reinventing what it takes to become an NRI in just 2026.

Published: February 2026 | Exclusive Interview: Azamgarh does not feature in most technology industry maps. It lies in a quiet area in eastern Uttar Pradesh and is more associated with handloom textiles and literary than giving birth to engineers who are heading billion-dollar companies in the e-commerce field. But there is where the story of Piyush Tiwari begins–and to know that beginning point is necessary to knowing all that came after it.

Piyush Tiwari is a Senior Engineering Manager at Wayfair, one of the largest online retail companies in the world, managing 16 engineers in the data engineering, infrastructure and AI platform domains today. He manages 80+ Apache Kafka clusters with a budget of over a million dollars handling over 20 terabytes of data every day. Besides that, he’s the founder of ResidenceHive, an AI-based proptech company that is now piloting with real estate brokers in Massachusetts and moving to Ontario. He has won an American Business Expo Solution of the Year, has been invited to speak on industry conferences on Data Mesh architecture, and is seeking IEEE Senior Membership, a distinction only given to individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.

None of this was inevitable. No family Silicon Valley introduction, no Ivy League fast-track, no venture capital at the door. There was Azamgarh, an unremitting industry, and a progressive set of calculated hazards, which most of us told us would not pay off.

We have sat down with Piyush Tiwari and followed that journey – a small town in UP to the commanding heights of North American tech.

Let’s start at the beginning. You were brought up in the small town of Azamgarh, in eastern UP, which is hardly a place that has had previous results in terms of tech leaders. So what was it like and how did it affect you?

Being brought up in Azamgarh teaches you something that no IIT coaching centre can namely how to be resourceful when you possess very little. In metros, children are able to enjoy the types of infrastructure and exposure that we did not. It had no fast internet, no coding boot camps, no technology meetups. We had discipline, family expectations and an unspoken rule that the only way out was through an education. Such atmosphere makes you hungry in a manner that can never be satiated. Even today, when I am sitting in a boardroom in North America, handling a million-dollar budget, there is a part of me that remains the same kid of Azamgarh who can tell you just how hard it was to make it. That’s not a burden—it’s fuel.

You began your career at Accenture in 2010 and subsequently worked in Atos Syntel and finally at Wayfair in 2019. Almost ten years to establish your base in India. What lessons do you have about those early years that you still apply today?

Everything foundational. In Accenture, I got to understand how big businesses reason about technology, the politics, the magnitude, the trade-offs. I immersed myself in the technologies of my future career at Atos Syntel: Teradata, Hadoop, Ab Initio, large-scale data platforms and analytics systems. They were not glamorous tools, but industrial quality, battle-tested systems that taught me to think in terms of scale when the term of big data was not yet a buzzword. Indian IT services model with all its criticisms is indeed brutal training school. You cross industries, you have to deal with impossible deadlines, learn to do it with little resources. I later understood that most of my friends had specialized more but had very little survival skills when I finally migrated to North America. This breadth of experience in India, that adaptation, that finding a solution when the going is tough, became my competitive edge.

Which was the most difficult experience of going through transitioning to India to North America career building? Not the text answer–the actual one.

The isolation of the middle ground. Nobody prepares you for this. You are no longer the new employee who is given an excusation to lack the culture. But you are yet not acknowledged as a member who is supposed to be in the room when decisions are made. Those intervening miles are savage–particularly when you are native to a place such as Azamgarh, where cultural difference between a corporate boardroom in North America and a corporate boardroom in Azamgarh is calculated in light-years, not (miles) any more. Here you have to demonstrate yourself in a different way. In India, you are judged by your lineage and your test results. In North America, it is the results -what have you shipped, what have you repaired, what have you constructed that no one else could? My solution was simple: I dealt with the most difficult issues that no one wanted to handle. When you keep on kicking problems that other people are afraid to do, then your reputation develops itself. The other one that no one speaks about is the guilt. Thousands of miles away in pursuit of a career, being so far apart as they are, yet still, that conflict between ambition and belonging never wholly goes away. It is only a matter of learning to invest it in something productive.

Today, you are the manager of 16 engineers and have a million-dollar budget and infrastructure that serves 20TB of data per day at Wayfair. To non-engineers- what the heck does that mean?

Imagine it like this: each time a customer goes down Wayfair, a couch is being searched, a recommendation is being given, and a purchase is being made a river of data is flowing under that experience. My groups construct and sustain the pipes, the filters, and the brains that that river has. We operate three different domains, including data engineering, infrastructure engineering, and AI platforms. The 80+ Kafka clusters that we operate are literally the nervous system of a huge e-commerce business. Once such systems fail, the business senses it within minutes. So the stakes are real. And as I reflect on how I have ended up, to a town where a blackout was the order of the day and then running systems that can not spare even a second to have a blackout, there is a degree of irony that is not lost on me.

You have been able to speak at conferences on Data Mesh architecture and you have established a reputation in that field. What is the truth about the buzzword?

Data Mesh isn’t a product you buy—it’s a fundamental shift in how organizations think about data ownership. Traditionally, one central team controls all data. Data Mesh says: let the teams closest to the data own it as a product, with shared governance. At Wayfair, we recognized that centralizing everything was creating bottlenecks that slowed the entire company. By distributing ownership to domain teams while my infrastructure teams provide the platform and guardrails, we’ve dramatically improved delivery speed and data quality. The conference talks came from a genuine desire to share what we learned the hard way—because most companies are struggling with the same problems and pretending they aren’t.

Let’s talk about ResidenceHive. You’re building an AI-powered proptech startup while holding a demanding full-time role. Why real estate, and how do you make it work?

Because the problem is hiding in plain sight. Real estate agents spend hours manually researching every buyer inquiry—pulling MLS data, checking neighbourhood stats, understanding buyer preferences—before they can even respond. Meanwhile, buyers expect instant, personalized information. ResidenceHive acts as a ‘first-response layer’ for agents. Our AI generates curated buyer briefs with MLS integration, location intelligence, and async Q&A capabilities. Critically, everything is built with compliance guardrails for fair housing laws—which is where my expertise in compliance-aware AI systems directly translates. We’re running active pilots in Massachusetts and expanding to Ontario, with partnerships in development with organizations like myVentures and R-LABS.

As for making it work alongside a full-time role—it comes down to ruthless prioritization. My day job has trained me to think in scalable systems and automation. I apply that same engineering mindset to the startup. Every process that can be automated, is. Every meeting that can be an async document, is. At $100 a month per agent, the subscription model is designed to scale without needing a massive sales team. That’s intentional—the product has to sell itself.

‘Compliance-aware AI’ is a phrase you’ve built academic and professional positioning around. Why is this space so important right now?

Because most AI products in regulated industries are a lawsuit waiting to happen. Real estate has fair housing laws. Finance has lending regulations. Healthcare has privacy requirements. The AI industry is racing to build fast and ship faster, but compliance isn’t optional—it’s the difference between a product that scales and one that gets shut down. ResidenceHive is my living case study for how compliance-aware AI agents can operate in regulated industries without sacrificing speed or intelligence. This intersection of AI capability and regulatory awareness desperately needs more practitioners who understand both the engineering and the legal constraints. That’s a niche I’m deliberately building expertise in.

You’re pursuing IEEE Senior Membership and have won an American Business Expo award. Why does professional recognition matter to someone who’s already established?

Because visibility creates pathways for others. When I was growing up in Azamgarh, I didn’t have role models in technology. I didn’t know anyone who had built the kind of career I now have. Every Indian professional who achieves recognition at an international level—whether it’s IEEE Senior Membership, an industry award, or a conference stage—they become proof that this path exists. They become the reference point that some kid in a small town needs to see. That’s not abstract for me. I know exactly what it feels like to have no roadmap. Professional recognition isn’t vanity—it’s infrastructure for the next generation. The mentors and networks I benefited from were built by people who came before me and made themselves visible. This is how I pay it forward.

Final question. There’s a young engineer in some small town in India right now, reading this, thinking: ‘That sounds impossible for someone like me.’ What do you tell them?

I tell them: I was you. I know exactly what that feeling is—that the world you’re trying to enter wasn’t built for people from where you come from. And you’re right. It wasn’t. But that’s precisely your advantage. You grew up solving problems with constraints that most of your future peers never faced. That resourcefulness is a superpower, not a limitation. When you’ve dealt with power cuts during exam season and still topped your class, when you’ve navigated a system with a million bottlenecks and still found a way through—that’s the exact skill set that makes you dangerous in a global tech company.

Don’t try to fit into someone else’s mould. Use your unique lens to spot opportunities others miss. Build credibility through impact, not just credentials. And please—don’t limit yourself to one identity. You can be a corporate leader and an entrepreneur. You can build products in North America and create impact back home. The old model of picking one lane is dead. The future belongs to people who can operate across worlds—and as Indians, especially as small-town Indians, that’s literally what we’ve been training for our entire lives. We just didn’t know it yet.

— — —

Piyush Tiwari is a Senior Engineering Manager at Wayfair, where he leads 16 engineers across data engineering, infrastructure, and AI platforms, managing 80+ Kafka clusters and a $1M budget. He is the founder of ResidenceHive, an AI-powered proptech startup currently piloting in Massachusetts and Ontario. Originally from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, he has over 15 years of experience spanning Accenture, Atos Syntel, and Wayfair. He is pursuing IEEE Senior Membership and holds recognition including an American Business Expo Solution of the Year award. He is currently based in Canada with his wife.

