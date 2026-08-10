Soumya Trivedi’s journey from Indore to Silicon Valley in the field of AI

“You're homesick, you're still learning how things work, and you're supposed to be great from the start,” she remembered. “You quickly get the hang of asking for assistance and keep going.”

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Soumya Trivedi’s journey into the realm of American artificial intelligence started with a student in Indore who had a passion for mathematics. She laughed, “I enjoyed problems with one right answer, and then I enjoyed the ones with no right answer.” “Software was the only place I could do both, you could take an idea and make something real out of it.”

Trivedi was born and raised in Madhya Pradesh, where he was more interested in the satisfaction of making things work than in prestige. It led her to leadership and management positions even as she was working toward software engineering, when many of her peers were only interested in the technical aspects. It also demanded from her early on, something hard: to leave home, and to go further than most of them ever would.

She brought that passion from central India to California, where she pursued a bachelor’s degree in software engineering at San Jose State University. She came to the United States from India, like many other students, to pursue a career without a leg up, in a new educational system and culture.

“You’re homesick, you’re still learning how things work, and you’re supposed to be great from the start,” she remembered. “You quickly get the hang of asking for assistance and keep going.”

Academics were manageable. The more difficult part was speaking with confidence in rooms where she was the only person with her background, she says. Eventually, she adapted. She led.

Trivedi was elected to the university’s Student Union Board of Directors while attending a rigorous engineering program, and became the chair of the board. The position put her in the middle of decisions impacting over 33,000 students, managing two large campus facilities and advising the university president on policy and budget issues. This was an unusual place for an engineering student, but it was a place that taught her things that a lab could not.

She sat across from administrators, learning to defend a budget, to deal with conflicting interests, and to represent those who relied on her judgment. In a previous post, she assisted in conducting student elections during the pandemic and boosted voter turnout by 16 percent by using data to inform an outreach campaign. It was a first look at her signature: solid technical skills and a voracious drive for leadership and execution.

It was not always easy to balance engineering classes with campus leadership. Sometimes she would leave a governance meeting and immediately be assigned a coding homework that had to be completed by midnight. She attributes those years to teaching her how to switch rapidly between two very different ways of thinking: leading people and writing code.

“One hour you’re thinking about people and trade-offs, the next hour you’re debugging something that doesn’t care about your feelings,” she said. “It was learning to hold both that made the rest of my career possible.”

Upon graduation in 2022, Trivedi joined Meta as a technical program manager, where he worked with teams of artificial intelligence, leading on large-scale systems. She joined Dell Technologies in 2023 as a software engineer, where she is developing internal tools to support large engineering organizations in reliably shipping AI products. In the process, she has become a scrum lead, has a professional product owner certification and is currently working on a master’s degree in information technology.

The toughest lessons, she says, weren’t just technical. They were human.

She found that most of an engineer’s true power is without formal authority. Alignment, clarity and trust are the keys to progress. “You can’t make another team care about your project,” she said. “They need to be convinced of the importance and then it needs to be easy for them to say yes, but no one tells you that in a computer science program.”

It’s a skill she learned in her student-government days, when there was only persuasion and preparation.

Trivedi is also honest about the less glamorous aspects of establishing a career in a profession that is still largely male-dominated and is not always well-known, despite its rising influence. She has made a conscious effort to extend herself. She coaches younger engineers, especially women in engineering, and talks about representation as a reality, not a slogan.

“Systems we create impact all of us,” she said. “That’s not a slogan, it’s how you catch the blind spots, the people building them should look a little more like everyone too.”

She is deliberate about being seen by students coming precisely because she recalls how few examples she had to look to.

When asked what she would say to a student in Indore who is looking at the same distant goal she once looked at, Trivedi doesn’t have anything big to say. Rather, her counsel is practical, solid, and earned.

“Do the unglamorous work well,” she said. “Be the person who makes the team faster, who cleans up the mess nobody else wants to touch. People notice that far more than you think, and it travels with you across oceans.”