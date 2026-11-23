Spreads from 0.0 pips: Inside my MAA Markets’ approach to trading costs

A choice of spread and commission structures gives clients several ways to assess the brokerage's pricing.

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My MAA Markets uses price choice as one of the features of trading provided. There are a number of ways in which the firm provides transaction fees on its trading platform MT5, from a Zero Spread Account with starting spread of 0.0 pips and $6 per lot commission to spread-based accounts with no trading commission.

Zero Spread is a trading account with the lowest spread that the firm has. The minimum deposit of $2,000, raw-spread with commission make it very clear for the clients to be able to compare it to other accounts in the portfolio.

Standard Account is another type of trading account, in which there is no trading commission and the minimum deposit is $50, with spreads of 2.0 pips.

This span gives a way for the client to consider the connection between the spread, commission and account structure. Starting points all work under conditions of the given instrument and account. Thus, the comparison is based on account structure and its fit for client’s purposes.

The decision to choose a particular price package should be made together with the decision to choose the trading technology. MT5 includes charting, ordering, and account managing services in one family of platforms, which is offered in desktop, web, and mobile versions. The client will be able to explore different account settings while having a unified technological background of the broker’s service.

Funding and support are the final stages of services provided by the given accounts. My MAA Markets offers 24/7 client support and different methods of funding an account. The brokerage company does not impose any fees for deposits and withdrawals. Some bank fees or payment service fees might exist. The client should consult the payment terms before choosing funding method.

For My MAA Markets, pricing portfolio becomes a tangible element of its overall offer. Four named accounts, specific entry requirements, and different spreads and commission services make the comparison easy for the client. Together with MT5 and customer support, all these factors become a structured foundation for account evaluation and choice.

My MAA Markets also offers a 20% Deposit Bonus and 20% Cashback.

Explore account pricing and open an account at mymaamarkets.com.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised