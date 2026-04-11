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Sri Sri 1008 Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj Presented Mahamandaleshwar, Improving the Future of Sanatan Spiritual Leadership

Sri Sri 1008 Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj Presented Mahamandaleshwar, Improving the Future of Sanatan Spiritual Leadership

Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj was appointed Mahamandaleshwar in Haridwar, strengthening Akhada leadership ahead of Kumbh Mela with focus on Sanatan values and spirituality.

Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj, being an important spiritual landmark, was given the prestigious title of Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panchayati Akhada Naya Udasin Nirvana in a grand Pattabhishek ceremony in Haridwar. It is among the occasions of major spiritual and cultural importance and witnessed the emergence of the sacred saints, Akhada representatives, and other people of publicity and the thousands of believers.

This could not have come at a better time especially in the upcoming Kumbh Mela where Akhadas is taking a key role of managing the spiritual affairs and management of the enormous religious groups. The raising of Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj is seen as a step towards improving leadership which is not only traditional, but progressive.

Ritual ceremonies were conducted by the high Akhada leaders like Mukhiya Mahant Bhagatram Ji Maharaj and Secretary Mukhiya Mahant Jagtar Muni Ji. Addressing the congregation, Bhagatram Ji Maharaj identified Maharaj Ji and how he had worked tirelessly to popularize the knowledge of yoga, meditation and mantra-based practices, and identified how he had made spiritual knowledge more systematic and available.

Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj is an eminent personality with his interpretation of Shiv Tantra which he expounded on as a science. His approach is to make the ancient culture palatable to the present generation and more so to the young people and spiritual pilgrims of the world by eliminating the myths and introducing the ancient culture.

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In granting the appointment Maharaj Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj said the office of Mahamandaleshwar is a great burden to uphold the sanctity and discipline of the Panth. He was certain that Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj has the vision and the capability to help to advance these values since he is at the helm of the society.

After the footsteps of his Guru, Pandit Shri Radha Raman Ji Mishra, Maharaj Ji has been working hard to reconcile the traditional teachings, with the new age, so that the Sanatan Dharma is not only close to the old but also to the present.

The representatives of the people including Pradeep Batra and other administrative dignitaries represented the ceremony and this implies the growing synergy between spiritual bodies and government in management of the mega religious events.

In his post-ceremony speech, Karauli Shankar Mahadev Maharaj vowed to serve, be spiritually aware, and work towards spreading Sanatan values in the world. He stressed on the need to organize spiritual activity and pointed out that he was currently involved in the preparations of the next Kumbh Mela.

Hopefully, this elevation will render the leadership of the Akhada even more powerful so that to preserve and disseminate the traditional rich spiritual heritage of India across the whole world.

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