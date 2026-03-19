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SST Launches UG Program in AI and Business

SST Launches UG Program in AI and Business

Scaler School of Technology launched a unique four-year AI and Business program, merging computer science with practical, revenue-driven startup incubation.

Bengaluru: Artificial intelligence is changing how companies are built and scaled. So Scaler School of Technology has launched a four-year undergraduate program in AI and Business. This program prepares students to work with technology, product thinking and entrepreneurship. The program is a one of its kind offering in India. It combines computer science training with business creation. Startup building is a part of the curriculum.

The gap between technology and business is a problem. Traditional undergraduate education treats engineering and business as things.. This is not how AI-driven companies are built today.

Anshuman Singh said something about this. He is the Dean of Scaler School of Technology. He also led the tech team at Facebook’s Messenger. Anshuman Singh said, “AI has changed how we build things. What once took a time now takes just a few weeks. This means more people can innovate. Education must change too. It must give students real-world experience. They must build, ship and take responsibility for what they do.”

The four-year program is designed to give students real-world experience. In the two years students learn computer science, AI systems and product thinking. They also solve business problems for startups.

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In the two years students build their own ventures. They must. Scale an AI startup from idea to revenue. This is all part of the curriculum.

Students in the AI and Business program get a lot of support. They work with founders and engineers from companies like OpenAI, Google and NVIDIA. Scaler School of Technology also gives them money to support their ventures. They get to meet investors and get feedback on their ideas.

Some students from cohorts have already built successful AI startups. They have made money got grants and worked with companies like Apple.

Abhimanyu Saxena said something about this. He is the Co-founder of Scaler. Abhimanyu Saxena said, “India has a lot of talent and ambition. We have a startup ecosystem.. Our institutions must evolve fast. We designed this program to help students build companies.”

You can now apply for the AI and Business undergraduate program, on SST’s website.

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