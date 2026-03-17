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Suman Basak: The Engineer Building AI Agents That Write, Secure, and Fix Code - Before Humans Even Review It

Suman Basak: The Engineer Building AI Agents That Write, Secure, and Fix Code – Before Humans Even Review It

Suman Basak’s multi-agent AI system automates secure software development, reducing vulnerability remediation time by 96.5% while maintaining high-scale payment infrastructure.

Whenever you use your phone to pay a cup of coffee, dozens of software systems handle that payment in a few milliseconds – systems that need to be fast, reliable, and inaccessible to hackers at the same time. There is no pressure on the engineers who are involved in the construction and security of those systems.

Suman Basak is a Lead Software Engineer who has almost 20 years of experience in payment infrastructure and has worked his entire career at the nexus of that pressure. His latest writing focuses on one of the most intractable problems of enterprise software: how do you deliver code faster and also make it less secure?

His solution is a system that does not require humans to make a choice.

A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

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The payments industry runs on microservices, hundreds of interdependent software components handling billions of transactions annually. At enterprise scale, a single organization might manage 150 or more services, each subject to PCI-DSS and SOC2 requirements and each a potential attack surface.

The traditional approach is fundamentally reactive. Development teams write code, then security teams scan it. Vulnerabilities are discovered after the fact, triggering rework cycles that delay releases by three to five days per vulnerability cluster. Developers context-switch between JIRA, Confluence, GitHub, Checkmarx, Nexus IQ, and SonarQube — a fragmentation that creates security blind spots.

This is an industry-wide structural flaw. Vulnerabilities found late cost roughly six times more to remediate than those caught during development. For payment processors, a single breach can trigger regulatory penalties, mandatory cardholder notifications, and lasting reputational damage.

“Security was always reactive,” says Basak. “By the time a vulnerability was found, developers had already moved on. The cost of fixing something late is ten times the cost of preventing it.”

Three Agents, One Integrated Pipeline

Basak’s solution is a multi-agent AI system that automates the entire Secure Software Development Lifecycle from interpreting a task ticket through generating code, scanning for vulnerabilities, and autonomously fixing them, before a human reviewer ever sees the result.

Three specialized agents each own a distinct phase. The Dev-Agent reads plain-language task descriptions and generates production-ready code by consulting an organizational knowledge base of existing codebases, security policies, and historical patterns. This Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) approach means generated code reflects security standards from line one.

The Security-Agent activates when code is merged, running Checkmarx, Nexus IQ, and SonarQube simultaneously. It aggregates findings, prioritises by CVSS severity score, and generates remediation recommendations, achieving 94% vulnerability detection accuracy across 10,000+ lines of committed code.

The Dev-Rework-Agent retrieves proven fix patterns from the knowledge base, generates corrected code, validates against regressions, and opens a documented pull request. What previously required three to five days now completes in hours.

The Infrastructure Innovation: Model Context Protocol

What makes this architecture replicable is its use of Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI agents to enterprise toolchains. Rather than building custom integrations, Basak designed a central MCP Hub giving all three agents standardized access to project management systems, code platforms, security scanners, and deployment infrastructure.

“The agents speak a standard protocol. The tools underneath can be changed or replaced without affecting how the system works.”

His open-source MCP Hub, packaged with Docker deployment configurations, offers a reference architecture that enterprises in financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure can adopt directly without building custom integrations every time.

Results That Reframe What’s Possible

The system was deployed across 150+ enterprise microservices in a production payments environment, processing more than 3,200 development tasks and generating nearly 250,000 lines of code over six months.

Manual development effort dropped by 87%. 89% of pull requests were approved on first review. Vulnerability remediation time fell from 3.8 days to 3.2 hours — a 96.5% improvement. SonarQube quality scores rose from a B (72/100) to an A (87/100), demonstrating that speed and quality are not in conflict.

Why This Matters Now

Basak’s work arrives at a critical inflection point. Agentic AI capable of autonomous action toward a goal is moving from research into production. In payment infrastructure, a security failure’s impact extends beyond financial loss to customer trust and regulatory credibility.

His architecture keeps human oversight at key stages, reviewing code before merge, escalating critical security issues, while automating high-volume repetitive tasks that consume engineering time and introduce inconsistency.

The work has been peer-reviewed and published in the International Journal of Management, IT & Engineering (IJMIE, Vol. 16, Issue 3, March 2026), presenting the full architecture, implementation code, and production metrics for the broader research community.

Basak is an IEEE Senior Member and Fellow of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE). His research applies advances in RAG systems, multi-agent coordination, and DevSecOps to the constraints of regulated financial infrastructure.

Financial institutions worldwide face the same challenge: move faster without taking unnecessary risks. Basak’s approach designed, tested, and measured in a real production environment handling billions of transactions annually, provides one of the most practical and credible answers the industry has seen.

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