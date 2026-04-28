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Surya Teja Meesala Explains Why Domain Knowledge Makes an Engineer Truly Effective

Surya Teja Meesala Explains Why Domain Knowledge Makes an Engineer Truly Effective

India’s tech hiring favors experienced, domain-savvy engineers; Surya Teja Meesala’s career shows deep industry knowledge is now essential beyond coding skills.

According to Taggd’s India Decoding Jobs 2026 report, India’s technology industry is going to cross $300 billion in value. Almost 9.5 million tech professionals are expected to be in this profession by FY2026. But the situation is tricky. It is no longer about the scale of the talent pool. The industry data published in late 2025 shows, professionals with four to ten years of domain-specific experience have made up 65% of all IT hiring in 2025. The number is 15% more than the year before and along with it the entry-level intake fell to just 15%. The message from employers is consistent: the engineers who stand out are no longer those who can code, but those with a deep understanding of the industries their code runs in.

The career of Surya Teja Meesala – Senior Engineer at Raymond James Financial, and a Senior Member of IEEE – makes a direct case for that argument. Across medical devices, smart glass manufacturing, and financial services, he has consistently chosen roles where understanding the domain was as important as writing the code. He argues that the most important software problems live where engineering meets domain expertise and that solving them takes both to get right.

This approach played a defining role since the very beginning of his career, when Meesala worked as a Design Verification Software intern at LivaNova, a medical device company whose products include Class III devices, the highest regulatory classification, reserved for devices that sustain or support life. In such a high stakes environment, reliability and correctness become baseline necessity instead of a best practice. The same principle, understanding what failure costs before writing a line of code, followed him into his next role.

Most engineers who join a manufacturing company focus on learning the codebase, but fewer learn the factory systems. When Meesala joined View, Inc., the market leader in AI-powered smart glass installed across major US airports and corporate campuses, the challenge was not a conventional software problem. View’s factory ran on systems designed for a research lab, not for a production floor operating 24 hours a day.

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Meesala says, “The correct thing to do in such a situation is to spend time on the production floor before writing a line of code.” He adds, “This means seeing where operator workflows are getting hampered, and which technical processes actually work.”

What followed was not a software project but an exercise in understanding factory systems before building anything for it. The manufacturing execution system he helped build with this approach connects over 50 workstations, embedding quality checks at each stage and integrating directly with Oracle ERP. He also developed the connector programming system, establishing a deterministic, auditable and reliable process instead of ad hoc decisions by individual operators. The logic behind both tools was the same: remove the points where undocumented human judgement stands between a correct output and a production error.

This approach also shaped his work at Raymond James. It is a Fortune 500 firm with record net revenues of $14.07 billion in 2025. Meesala worked as the technical owner of the Treasury Wires system. When the firm undertook its SWIFT ISO 20022 migration, one of the most significant overhauls to global financial messaging infrastructure in decades, the engineering challenge was inseparable from the regulatory one. Understanding that pressure is what allowed him to design a solution where legacy and modern message standards could coexist without disrupting live operations and to conceptualize an AI-powered platform for diagnosing production failures that was eventually selected for rollout across multiple teams, earning recognition from senior leadership.

Meesala concludes, “The most impactful problems I’ve worked on were never purely technical.” He adds, “Domain knowledge isn’t a choice anymore; it has become a necessity. Without this, you are not solving a real problem.”

For the growing number of Indian engineers building careers in the US and globally, the data and the experience of engineers like Surya Teja Meesala point in the same direction. Technical skill remains essential, but in industries where software failure has regulatory, financial, or physical consequences, it is only the starting point. The engineers being trusted with the most critical systems are those willing to understand the domain as seriously as the architecture.

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