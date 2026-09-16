Tag markets is attracting attention from India’s growing trading community

Tag Markets has become evermore entrenched within this framework, creating technology for the trader, professional counterpart, and the client who wants to learn how to participate.

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The trading system makes people believe that entering into the financial world could be easier than one might think. A trader logs into the system, looks at the chart, recognizes the behavior of a certain price, enters the trade and sees the position on his screen – it all happens within seconds. Yet, there are many processes involved for this experience to become possible.

Transactions made via online brokerage take place in a number of systems, however, the customer may be completely unaware of their existence. There are account management, reporting, client management, product configuration, partner technology and educational systems, all of which operate on the backend of the trading system. They perform ideally when the customer does not notice them.

Backend of online brokerage process becomes increasingly important with the availability of financial markets growing.

For Tag Markets, the difference between the trading system and the backend environment has been defining for its activities ever since it was established. The company was founded based on the belief of its founders that too many Forex and CFD brokers have become too alike and offer similar markets via similar platforms and accounts.

However, what they did not do is attempt to argue that foreign exchange had to be rethought as well.

The first level comes prior to placing any trade at all.

The client must navigate account management procedures, comprehend the options available, and get to the right trading environment. Information has to be organized along the way. This might seem like purely administrative stuff; however, in the digital finance industry, it is actually part of the product experience.

The same rule applies to reporting.

Personal traders normally work with the broker through their personal accounts, whereas professionals might want access to everything from onboarding, to trading, to reporting and to clients. That is a completely different set of issues to solve.

Tag Markets developed proprietary partner infrastructure around those functions. The significance is not simply that another portal exists. It reflects a broader reality of brokerage design: the people interacting with the same financial business do not necessarily need the same interface.

This is where much of the modern financial technology becomes invisible.

The most prominent inventions are always those that a user can immediately see. However, sometimes the most important technology is the technology that is there to minimise friction instead of being prominent. Clear account details, good reporting, and effective client management are not likely to be mentioned in the headlines, but they definitely make a difference.

Trading options add yet another level.

Tag Markets also developed CopyX, allowing clients to review available traders and strategies, examine their historical results and decide whether qualifying trading activity should be replicated automatically. Clients who prefer to analyse markets and trade independently can continue to do so.

This technology creates a new way of participating, yet at the same time, it shows what infrastructure is necessary when there is a single broker who provides his services to customers with different tastes.

Discovering these options is a completely separate problem.

Digital technologies have provided the possibility of transferring from finding out financial markets to a trading interface fast. However, knowledge evolves differently.

Tag Markets offers free forex educational services by way of video tutorials, written information, and even live training. This is not intended to eliminate all risks or to indicate that any kind of education will produce good results. It only intends to give clients some background before trading.

The difference between access and understanding is relevant in online finance.

A site may expedite something without making it easier to understand. Hence, brokerage software needs to address two issues – allowing people to take part in the process, and creating an understandable environment.

Both issues go beyond the trading screen.

Inasmuch as a brokerage company grows, so does the complexity on the other side of the screen. The diversity of customers means a diversity of knowledge, preferences, and demands. There is yet another dimension added by professional partners.

That is why evaluating a brokerage firm based solely on its trading interface gives one an incomplete picture.

The price list and order control charts are still crucial. And they have become just the top layer of something much bigger.

Tag Markets has become evermore entrenched within this framework, creating technology for the trader, professional counterpart, and the client who wants to learn how to participate.

This broader point goes well beyond the individual brokerage.

Within the sophisticated digital market, at times the most valuable piece of technology can be technology that is invisible.

Technology that takes away from the sense of complexity.

From the standpoint of the trader, it is the means through which the market becomes unveiled.

From the standpoint of the brokerage, it is all that lies behind this.