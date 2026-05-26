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Tanmay Nandanwar: "If India focuses on localised high-quality production now, it will be building cars for the whole world."

Tanmay Nandanwar: “If India focuses on localised high-quality production now, it will be building cars for the whole world.”

A manufacturing engineer with experience at global automakers explains how disciplined process control, data-driven quality systems, and consistent standards can help India build world-class EV production capabilities.

A product process specialist at automotive giants, author of scientific works, and conference presenter, explains what world-class EV manufacturing looks like and how he reached results in quality and cost reduction

India’s EV ambition is rising fast. According to recent reports on the Union Budget 2026 discussions, the Indian government is shifting its focus from just incentivising buyers to creating a massive, self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs).

To understand how India can bridge the gap between ambition and world-class execution, we are joined by Tanmay Nandanwar, a distinguished manufacturing engineering expert with a stellar track record in the heart of the global auto industry, whose results in the global auto industry led to his selection for the jury board of the April 2026 International Cases & Faces Award.

In battery-assembly operations at a major U.S. automaker, he drove process changes that delivered seven-figure annual savings, lifted throughput by double digits, and reduced failure rates by a double-digit margin. Today, working in high-volume manufacturing for a global automaker, he leads plant-floor optimisation initiatives spanning quality, cost, and automation.

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Tanmay, the government is now betting big on local manufacturing and self-reliance in the EV sector. As a specialist who has worked inside high-pressure manufacturing environments, where small process errors become massive costs at scale. When you look at India’s EV push, what part of your own experience feels most transferable?

I think the timing is perfect, but the focus has to be practical. My biggest takeaway from working in U.S. plants is that leadership in EVs is earned on the factory floor. You build it by standardising processes, measuring everything, and reacting to real data instead of assumptions. When you scale EVs, quality and cost are not separate topics. A defect that looks minor on a prototype line becomes a recall risk at volume. And waste that looks tolerable in small runs turns into real money when production ramps. If India focuses on localised, high-quality production now, we won’t be building cars only for India, we’ll be building them for the world.

At a top-tier U.S. automaker’s battery-assembly operation, you delivered annual savings, improved throughput, and reduced failure rates. What was the “engineering muscle” behind those results, or what did you actually do differently from a typical team?

It comes down to disciplined root-cause work and process control. In battery manufacturing, you cannot “inspect quality into” the product at the end. You have to control the critical parameters upstream, especially in weld and test stations, and you have to keep tightening the loop as the line learns.

The work is usually a combination of analysis and shop-floor implementation. You study the data, identify what is driving scrap or failures, and then you change the process in a way that operators can repeat consistently. That is how savings, throughput, and reliability move together.

At another global automaker, your optimization work in the paint shop translated into meaningful recurring cost savings. How do you find these hidden opportunities to save money?

It starts with paying attention to the details that most people accept as “normal.” In the robotic painting project, I looked closely at waste during application and how the robots moved. By fine-tuning the Fanuc robotic systems, we reduced waste without losing quality. When you find and remove that kind of waste, you’re not just saving money—you’re helping make the final product more competitive.

At an SUV assembly plant, you ensured that, out of every 100 vehicles, more than 92 came off the assembly line perfectly and required no repairs or extra work. This means you treat quality as a system. What are the specific controls and routines behind that number?

It’s routine and control. I start with visibility. Every day I look at first time quality by defect type and by area, so I know exactly what is dragging the number down. In paint, I don’t just stare at the finished surface. I watch the inputs that create defects in the first place: booth conditions, material mix and viscosity, filtration, process settings, and whether the robot path or spray pattern is drifting. If the number dips or one defect suddenly spikes, I move fast. I contain it, go straight to the few parameters that typically cause that specific defect, adjust the process, and then verify the result on a small sample before the line goes back to normal.

Once we fix it, I don’t leave it as “tribal knowledge.” I lock it into standard work, align the shifts on the same checks, and make sure everyone is using the same inspection criteria. That’s how the metric stays high, because the process stays stable.

You delivered measurable improvements in throughput, failure reduction, first-time quality, and cost control in high-volume plants. The results led to your selection for the jury board of the recent International Cases & Faces Award. Based on the manufacturing experience and your perspective as a judge, what general advice would you give to professionals and manufacturers aiming to build EV production systems that can compete globally?

I recommend building for consistency before scale. Competitive EV production depends on whether the system stays under control as volume rises. That means clear standards, disciplined process control, and fast correction when something starts to drift. Just as important, supplier quality has to be part of that same structure. When those elements work together, manufacturers can grow without losing control of quality, cost, or throughput.

Tanmay Nandanwar: “If India focuses on localised high-quality production now, it will be building cars for the whole world.”

A product process specialist at automotive giants, author of scientific works, and conference presenter, explains what world-class EV manufacturing looks like and how he reached results in quality and cost reduction

India’s EV ambition is rising fast. According to recent reports on the Union Budget 2026 discussions, the Indian government is shifting its focus from just incentivising buyers to creating a massive, self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs).

To understand how India can bridge the gap between ambition and world-class execution, we are joined by Tanmay Nandanwar, a distinguished manufacturing engineering expert with a stellar track record in the heart of the global auto industry, whose results in the global auto industry led to his selection for the jury board of the April 2026 International Cases & Faces Award.

In battery-assembly operations at a major U.S. automaker, he drove process changes that delivered seven-figure annual savings, lifted throughput by double digits, and reduced failure rates by a double-digit margin. Today, working in high-volume manufacturing for a global automaker, he leads plant-floor optimisation initiatives spanning quality, cost, and automation.

Tanmay, the government is now betting big on local manufacturing and self-reliance in the EV sector. As a specialist who has worked inside high-pressure manufacturing environments, where small process errors become massive costs at scale. When you look at India’s EV push, what part of your own experience feels most transferable?

I think the timing is perfect, but the focus has to be practical. My biggest takeaway from working in U.S. plants is that leadership in EVs is earned on the factory floor. You build it by standardising processes, measuring everything, and reacting to real data instead of assumptions. When you scale EVs, quality and cost are not separate topics. A defect that looks minor on a prototype line becomes a recall risk at volume. And waste that looks tolerable in small runs turns into real money when production ramps. If India focuses on localised, high-quality production now, we won’t be building cars only for India, we’ll be building them for the world.

At a top-tier U.S. automaker’s battery-assembly operation, you delivered annual savings, improved throughput, and reduced failure rates. What was the “engineering muscle” behind those results, or what did you actually do differently from a typical team?

It comes down to disciplined root-cause work and process control. In battery manufacturing, you cannot “inspect quality into” the product at the end. You have to control the critical parameters upstream, especially in weld and test stations, and you have to keep tightening the loop as the line learns.

The work is usually a combination of analysis and shop-floor implementation. You study the data, identify what is driving scrap or failures, and then you change the process in a way that operators can repeat consistently. That is how savings, throughput, and reliability move together.

At another global automaker, your optimization work in the paint shop translated into meaningful recurring cost savings. How do you find these hidden opportunities to save money?

It starts with paying attention to the details that most people accept as “normal.” In the robotic painting project, I looked closely at waste during application and how the robots moved. By fine-tuning the Fanuc robotic systems, we reduced waste without losing quality. When you find and remove that kind of waste, you’re not just saving money—you’re helping make the final product more competitive.

At an SUV assembly plant, you ensured that, out of every 100 vehicles, more than 92 came off the assembly line perfectly and required no repairs or extra work. This means you treat quality as a system. What are the specific controls and routines behind that number?

It’s routine and control. I start with visibility. Every day I look at first time quality by defect type and by area, so I know exactly what is dragging the number down. In paint, I don’t just stare at the finished surface. I watch the inputs that create defects in the first place: booth conditions, material mix and viscosity, filtration, process settings, and whether the robot path or spray pattern is drifting. If the number dips or one defect suddenly spikes, I move fast. I contain it, go straight to the few parameters that typically cause that specific defect, adjust the process, and then verify the result on a small sample before the line goes back to normal.

Once we fix it, I don’t leave it as “tribal knowledge.” I lock it into standard work, align the shifts on the same checks, and make sure everyone is using the same inspection criteria. That’s how the metric stays high, because the process stays stable.

You delivered measurable improvements in throughput, failure reduction, first-time quality, and cost control in high-volume plants. The results led to your selection for the jury board of the recent International Cases & Faces Award. Based on the manufacturing experience and your perspective as a judge, what general advice would you give to professionals and manufacturers aiming to build EV production systems that can compete globally?

I recommend building for consistency before scale. Competitive EV production depends on whether the system stays under control as volume rises. That means clear standards, disciplined process control, and fast correction when something starts to drift. Just as important, supplier quality has to be part of that same structure. When those elements work together, manufacturers can grow without losing control of quality, cost, or throughput.

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