Technologies Change, Problems Repeat – Lakshmi Rohit Emani’s Cross-Sector Discovery

Lakshmi Rohit Emani addresses India’s AI talent gap by prioritizing cross-industry problem-solving over narrow technical specialization to build adaptable, future-ready engineers.

A data engineer worked from aerospace to telecom, learning a breadth of experience, which creates adaptability India needs as AI forces industries to rethink fundamental assumptions

Microsoft’s $17.5 billion commitment to India’s AI infrastructure includes training 20 million Indians in AI skills by 2030 – 5.6 million have completed programs since January 2025 alone. Yet behind the rush to upskill lies an uncomfortable reality: India’s challenge isn’t producing more AI specialists. It’s producing engineers who can solve problems they’ve never seen before. The question isn’t how many people know TensorFlow, it’s whether they understand the patterns underneath business challenges, patterns that repeat across every industry AI touches.

Lakshmi Rohit Emani recognized those patterns by accident. Working as a data engineer across aerospace, oil and gas supply chains, semiconductor manufacturing, and telecommunications taught him something most specialists never discover: the tech stacks were completely different: different tools, different scales, different business models, but the problems stayed identical. Data silos plagued aerospace projects exactly as they plagued telecom systems. Quality inconsistencies disrupted chip production in the same way they undermined supply chain decisions. Automation gaps created bottlenecks everywhere.

That recognition changed how he approached every project. In aerospace research, a single data error could mean catastrophic failure during hypersonic re-entry. At TechnipFMC, million-dollar supply chain decisions depended on data accuracy. Micron’s semiconductor lines showed how tiny discrepancies ripple through production. Each industry demanded precision for different reasons, but the underlying failure modes, insufficient data propagating through systems, remained constant. Engineers who worked in only one sector kept solving the same problem without realizing it was a recurring issue that appeared everywhere.

“Technologies are completely different: different stacks, different tools, different business models,” Emani explains. “But the problems? Almost identical. Everyone struggles with data silos. Everyone has quality issues. Companies that succeed stop treating these as technology problems and start treating them as process problems.”

That cross-sector perspective becomes particularly valuable as AI transforms work across industries. Many engineers master specific tools or frameworks. Fewer understand the patterns underlying business challenges. Narrow specialisation works until you face a problem your industry hasn’t solved yet. Engineers who’ve worked across sectors recognise when solutions from one field apply to another’s challenges.

Alongside his work at the company, Emani continued his research activities. In 2018, he presented aerothermodynamics research at ASME’s International Mechanical Engineering Congress and Exposition in Pittsburgh, where papers undergo a competitive two-level peer review process with stringent technical standards. He developed original teaching materials, including modules on trade-offs between bias and variance in statistical modelling.

“Publishing articles taught me something very important,” Emani notes. “When you submit to conferences like ASME, the reviewers tear apart every assumption you make. They question your methodology and challenge your conclusions. That experience changes your approach to building systems.”

Cox Communications included Emani on the judging panel for its annual Early Talent Program Showcase, evaluating projects from over 80 interns across technology, business, operations, and analytics divisions. He sits alongside managers, directors and vice presidents. He evaluates a variety of initiatives, from data centre energy optimisation projects to geospatial applications and artificial intelligence workflows. This requires mature technical judgement that comes with experience observing patterns in different contexts.

Alongside his official responsibilities, Emani advises colleagues on data architecture and analytics strategy in technically complex situations.

According to the India Skills Report 2026, the employment rate for computer science graduates has reached 80%. In the IT sector, this figure is 78%. The statistics look encouraging until you look at what the employment rate actually measures. Getting a degree is not the same as being able to solve problems. India’s challenge is not just to train more artificial intelligence specialists. It is to train engineers who understand problems deeply enough to solve them creatively.

Microsoft’s massive investment demonstrates a sincere belief in the potential of AI in India. Whether this potential translates into a competitive advantage depends not so much on the amount of training as on the type of thinking these programmes cultivate.

Engineers who have worked in only one sector, used a single set of technologies, and solved a single category of problems will struggle when AI forces industries to rethink their fundamental assumptions. The breadth of experience, combined with technical depth and scientific rigour, creates the adaptability needed to solve the problems of the AI era.

