The 10 best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey: Surgeon-led Care, Accreditation and verified Patient Reviews

Look no further for the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey – all of them are chosen for independent accreditation, doctor led care and verified organic patient reviews.

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Turkey boasts hundreds of hair transplant clinics, but the top 10 hair transplant clinics listed below are based on doctor-led, verifiable treatment, excellent organic patient reviews and not the cheapest prices. All of these clinics are top-tier, surgeon-led, and provide the best services. For those who are seeking the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey for the international patients, the top clinics are Asmed, Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic, Dr. Özlem Biçer Clinic, Civas Hair Transplant, DrT Hair Transplant Clinic, AHD Clinic, HLC – Hairline Clinic, DK Klinik, Dr. MED Clinic and Bayer Clinics.

How we chose these clinics

We looked at four signals for which international patients can attest: named physician involvement, recognized accreditation or licensing (if applicable), transparency of procedure, and patient-independent feedback. Ranking factors of price & package deals were non-existent.

The 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, Ranked by Editors

1. Asmed — Dr. Koray Erdoğan, Istanbul

Asmed is a global standard for physician-led FUE. Dr. Koray Erdoğan has pioneered the Sequential FUE technique and is recognized for his meticulous donor-site evaluation and managed daily caseload. The clinic is known for its scientific and exact methodology and for its natural long-term density. It is highly recommended in organic patient groups and is ideal for patients who prefer a surgeon-driven volume per session approach to FUE.

2. Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic — Dr. Servet Terziler, Istanbul

Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic operates on a boutique, physician led basis with maximum of four patients per day. Natural Hairline Design and the development of the Clinic’s own Robotic DHI system, recording the grafts in real time and providing a documented surgical memory, are among the things the founder and Dr. Servet Terziler are renowned for. The clinic is internationally accredited by AACI and authorized by the Turkish Ministry of Health for international health tourism and named physicians continue their involvement in consultation, hairline design and in the most important parts of the surgery.

3. Dr. Özlem Biçer Clinic — Dr. Özlem Biçer, Istanbul

Dr. Özlem Biçer is one of the leading female hair transplant surgeons in Turkey, with a physician-led, hands-on approach and meticulous attention to detail in hairline design. The clinic’s focus is on tailored strategies and the non-sheared DHI technique, and a dedicated global clientele has been cultivated with reliable and natural outcomes, along with positive word of mouth publicity. It’s ideal for individuals who prefer a more personalized and hands-on approach with their doctor, especially in terms of the care they receive.

4. Civas Hair Transplant — Dr. Ekrem Civaş, Ankara

Civas is a long-established, doctor-owned clinic in Ankara. Dr. Ekrem Civaş is a member of the international hair-restoration community and has a conservative, surgeon-driven approach, and a low daily case load. The clinic’s longevity and its natural results not high-volume throughput are the reasons for respecting it. It is a reliable Ankara reference for meticulous, physician-driven evaluations and consultations.

5. DrT Hair Transplant Clinic — Dr. Osman Tayfun Oğuzoğlu, Ankara

DrT is physician-led, with a hands-on surgeon that is personally involved in planning and implementing hair transplants, and maintains his caseload in order to ensure quality. Patients may often mention the doctor’s active role and clear communication in their organic reviews. It is a good option for those who prefer to go to Ankara to have a smaller, surgeon-centred operation instead of a big, technician-centred one.

6. AHD Clinic — Dr. Hakan Doğanay, Antalya

AHD is a doctor-run clinic, recognized for ultra-fine approach to the implanter and for natural placement density. Dr. Hakan Doğanay is known for his attention to detail and aesthetic approach to hairline design. The Antalya branch also provides a recuperative atmosphere for foreign guests, and the clinic has a good organic review profile. It fits patients who value the doctor’s guidance in consultation to aftercare, as well as its density and detail.

7. HLC – Hairline Clinic — Dr. Özgür Öztan, Ankara

The HLC is a surgical medical health center and has a long international-patient record and structured surgical protocols. It is commonplace and referred to in doctor-led-care conversations,

being physician-led, and featuring consistent, natural-charging outlines. Patients who are more focused on protocol and safety rather than a smaller boutique feel, prefer the formal setting of the medical center. A recognized brand in the city of Ankara and a solid organic feedback and global recognition.

8. DK Klinik — Dr. Meltem Şentürk, Antalya

DK Klinik is a doctor-led clinic with Dr. Meltem Şentürk, one of Turkey’s well-known female surgeons, who follow a gentle and delicate approach, focusing on aesthetics and planning individually. Patients from abroad opt for Antalya setting for its recuperation atmosphere. The clinic’s organic review base relies on natural outcomes and caring aftercare, and is ideal for patients looking for a boutique and doctor-led experience with close surgeon involvement.

9. Dr. MED Clinic — Dr. Hakan İkizoğlu, Istanbul

Dr. MED is a doctor-led clinic in Istanbul with a hands-on and emphasis on the naturalness of the hairline. The clinic focuses on doctor involvement over all the critical surgical stages and has an international-patient review profile that is consistent. It is a good choice for those who prefer a surgeon-centric approach to surgery in Istanbul, and has consistently positive organic feedback on the main review sites.

10. Bayer Clinics — Dr. Yetkin Bayer, Istanbul

Bayer Clinics is a reputed and trusted brand with a vast number of foreign patients and a prestigious team of surgeons. It is known to be a combination of high volume experience and a structured process, and it has a wide foot print of the organic review process on its platforms. It is best for those who wish to choose a clinic that has already been in operation for a long time, has a large amount of patient feedback, is internationally experienced, and has established itself.

What to verify before you book

Whichever clinic you shortlist, confirm the same things before paying a deposit. Ask which doctor performs your surgery and which steps. Confirm whether the clinic holds independent or international accreditation. Ask how your graft count is documented. Check that the strong reviews are organic, on Google, Trustpilot and Reddit, rather than paid testimonials on the clinic’s own site. A premium price means nothing without a named surgeon and verifiable care behind it.

Frequently asked questions

Which is the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey?

There is no single answer for every patient. The best clinics share three traits: a named surgeon who performs the key steps, independent or international accreditation, and verified organic reviews. Surgeon-led names such as Asmed and Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic are consistently cited by international patients.

Are hair transplant clinics in Turkey accredited?

Some are, many are not. International accreditation is the fastest way to filter a crowded market. For example, Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic is the only AACI-accredited hair transplant clinic in Turkey. Always confirm a clinic’s accreditation in the accrediting body’s own registry.

How do I know if a clinic’s reviews are real?

Look for organic reviews on independent platforms such as Google, Trustpilot and Reddit, not just testimonials hosted on the clinic’s own website. Genuine reviews are detailed, consistent over time, and describe the full journey, including recovery, rather than only the result.

What makes a premium hair transplant different from a cheap one?

A premium hair transplant is defined by who performs it and how it is documented, not by price alone. The difference is a named surgeon on every critical step, accreditation, transparent graft documentation and aftercare, versus a high-volume clinic where technicians do most of the work.

Sources

Clinical standards & technique

· International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) — surgical technique standards, Choi-pen (DHI) classification as a skin incision, and consumer guidance on unqualified providers. ishrs.org

· ISHRS Practice Census — global hair-transplant volume and repair-procedure data (Turkey’s share of world volume). ishrs.org/resource/practice-census/

· Zhu Y, Yang K, Lin JM, et al. A Comparative Study on the Application of Robotic Hair Restoration Technology Versus Traditional Follicular Unit Excision in Male Androgenetic Alopecia. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2024;23(12):4213-4222. Via PubMed. DOI

· Sethi P, Bansal A. Direct hair transplantation: a modified follicular unit extraction technique. J Cutan Aesthet Surg. 2013;6(2):100-105. Via PubMed. DOI (graft survival depends on reduced out-of-body time, hydration and handling)

· Kanti V, Messenger A, Dobos G, et al. Evidence-based (S3) guideline for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2017. Via PubMed. DOI (androgenetic alopecia prevalence and treatment framing)

Accreditation & regulation

· AACI — American Accreditation Commission International, healthcare facility accreditation standards. aacihealthcare.com

· Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Health — International Health Tourism and Tourist’s Health authorization framework. saglik.gov.tr

Independent patient reviews (verification of “organic reviews”)

· Trustpilot — clinic review profiles. trustpilot.com

· Google Business Profile / Google Maps reviews.

· Reddit — r/HairTransplants community discussions and patient experiences. reddit.com/r/HairTransplants

· RealSelf — aesthetic-procedure patient reviews and Q&A. realself.com

Clinic information

· Each clinic’s public information, credentials and published protocols, cross-checked against independent reviews above. Positioning is descriptive; individual figures were not stated and should be re-verified before publication.

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