The career lessons behind Paulson Geo Philip’s success in project management

Paulson Geo Philip’s career demonstrates how continuous learning, effective leadership, and confident decision-making can help engineers build successful international careers in project management.

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Despite global economic uncertainty, multinational companies are expanding their presence in India at a record pace. Reuters reports that India’s office leasing hit a record high in the first half of 2026, reaching 45.5 million square feet (up 9.6% year over year), driven by the rapid growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which are creating new career opportunities for professionals to advance into leadership positions. For engineers aspiring to build an international career, project management has become one of the clearest pathways. Based on Paulson Geo Philip’s more than 13 years of experience leading major infrastructure projects in the UAE and India, we identified three key skills that have helped him build a successful career and accelerate his growth in project management.

For Paulson, learning doesn’t stop once the career takes off. While working as Project & Maintenance Manager at UAE Television & Radio (Channel 4 Group), he earned a PhD in Project Management, balancing doctoral research with the demands of leading large-scale infrastructure projects.

“Many professionals see education as the first step in their careers,” says Philip. “In reality, it should be a lifelong commitment, because every stage brings new challenges that require new ways of thinking. Whether through advanced degrees, professional certifications, or industry research, investing in knowledge is what separates good project managers from exceptional ones.”

If continuous learning lays the foundation for a successful career, the next step is learning how to lead people.

“The biggest shift in my career came when I realized that project management is about bringing people together around a common objective,” explains Philip. “When everyone understands the same goal, better decisions follow naturally.”

While delivering the Al Murad Mall project in Ajman, Paulson Geo Philip coordinated stakeholders from different engineering disciplines, which required constant alignment around shared project goals. Philip’s approach helped minimize design conflicts and unnecessary rework, improving overall project execution and supporting timely progress. The project later became one of the achievements that earned him the title of Technology Executive of the Year at the Cases&Faces 2026 International Business Awards, a prestigious global competition that recognizes outstanding projects, leadership, and innovation across a wide range of industries. An independent jury panel agreed that Paulson’s project is a noteworthy achievement on the global stage.

The final piece of the puzzle, according to Paulson, is learning to make decisions with confidence, even when not all the answers are yet available.

“Life rarely gives us complete certainty, and projects are no exception. The important thing is to trust your judgment and remember that experience is built by making decisions,” adds Paulson.

As Global Capability Centres continue to reshape India’s professional landscape, opportunities for ambitious engineers are expanding alongside them. For those aiming to build successful careers in project management, Paulson Geo Philip’s journey offers a practical blueprint grounded in continuous learning, leading people, and making confident decisions.