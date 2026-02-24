Home

Money

The Cataract Conversation with Arohi Eye Hospital

The Cataract Conversation with Arohi Eye Hospital

Arohi Eye Hospital, a two-time NABH-accredited facility in Mumbai, specializes in advanced cataract surgery, combining expert clinical leadership with patient-centric technology.

Cataract surgery is an intervention that can change the way an individual sees the world. As one of the best eye hospitals in Mumbai, Arohi Eye Hospital, has steadily set a new benchmark of cataract care, where results are predictable, and the process is supported by advanced technology and lasting results.

Arohi Eye Hospital is backed by strong clinical stewardship and supported by a two-time NABH accreditation, which demonstrates compliance with the highest standards of quality. The hospital has a wide range of eye care services; however, its contribution to cataract care can be seen as one of the hallmarks of expertise and patient outcomes.

Cataract Care with Purpose and Precision

Cataract is the clouding of the natural crystalline lens, and one of the most common causes of impaired vision in the world. It occurs as a result of both age and lifestyle or medical-related changes. With age, the natural lens of the eye becomes less clear and flexible. In some cases, genetics may tend to predispose an individual, and in other cases, the use of select drugs, especially steroids, over a long period, might lead to the development of cataracts. Smoking and heavy drinking are also considered risk factors, and so is prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation of sunlight. Other medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity may also greatly increase the risk of cataracts in some individuals.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cataract treatment entails the surgical removal of the cloudy lens and the replacement with an artificial and transparent lens known as an intraocular lens (IOL). At Arohi Eye Hospital, this process strongly focuses on the safety of the patient, restoring vision and patient understanding at each stage. Here, patients who undergo cataract surgery are put through a well-constructed process: comprehensive pre-surgical evaluation, careful pre-surgical planning and considerate post-surgical care; all aimed at generating confidence and desired outcomes. Arohi Eye Hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities with exclusive cataract surgery rooms and recovery areas with wheelchair access and an in-house pharmacy facilitate ease of care and follow-up.

At Arohi Eye Hospital, a team of experienced ophthalmologists, along with some of the most reliable eye specialists in Mumbai, led by Dr. Shradha Goel, offers a philosophy of patient-centred clinical decision-making. From pre-surgery consultation to post-surgery milestones; patients are supported by a team of experts throughout their surgical journey. Dr. Shradha Goel, Chief Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Arohi Eye Hospital, says, “At Arohi Eye Hospital it is not only about restoring sight, but restoring independence and quality of life for the patient.”

Holistic Care with a Patient-First Approach

At Arohi Eye Hospital cataract care is based on evidence and expertise aligned with clinical excellence, patient comfort and significant vision enhancement. The hospital offers a complete range of surgical services, including LASIK and refractive surgery, glaucoma treatment, retinal care and pediatric ophthalmology. This level of care allows the clinical team to put cataract treatment in the context of the comprehensive health of the eye, especially with patients who have co-morbidities.

A Tradition of Reliability and Real Deliverables.

Arohi Eye Hospital is dedicated to transparent and patient-centered care, with exceptional post-surgery results. The hospital has won the trust of patients across India and several other countries, including the UAE, Kenya, Australia, New Zealand, the USA, the UK, and others, due to the exceptional results and continuity of care that it provides. Arohi Eye Hospital also provides Medical Visa assistance to its international patients.

Over the years the hospital has treated over one lakh patients and conducted over 30,000 surgeries and has thus developed a stellar reputation in Mumbai and beyond. By facilitating no-cost EMI, and integrating cashless insurance companies and TPA networks in the country, Arohi Eye Hospital aims to make international standard eye care accessible to all.

The Future of Eye care in India

The future of cataract care lies in the use of world class technology, global surgical standards and quality patient care; and Arohi Eye Hospital is proud to lead this change in the healthcare industry.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.